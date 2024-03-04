Massachusetts expanded access to net metering, showing a commitment to distributed energy. The Department of Public Utilities expects to save ratepayers $10 million with the regulatory change. From pv magazine USA The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) issued an order revising the state's Net Metering Program regulations, expanding access to a broader solar customer base. Net metering is a process by which solar customers export their excess electricity production to the grid in exchange for credit on their utility bills. The rate structure has been a primary driver in distributed, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...