Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 10/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-03-04 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.02.2024 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Extraordinary TLN 04.03.2024 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.05.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.03.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB039026D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.03.2024 Saunum Group SAUNA Additional TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.03.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2024 AUGA group AUG1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.03.2024 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2024 Attistibas finanšu institucija Coupon payment date RIG Altum ALTM013025A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.03.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund / Audited annual TLN EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.03.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.03.2024 Bigbank BIGB Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.03.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.03.2024 UAB "Valstybes investicinis Coupon payment date VLN kapitalas" VIKA006525B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2024 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB085027FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.