04.03.2024
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 10/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-03-04 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  27.02.2024 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Extraordinary    TLN  
   04.03.2024                   General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.03.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.05.2024                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.03.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGB039026D            securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.03.2024 Saunum Group SAUNA         Additional      TLN  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.03.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.03.2024 AUGA group AUG1L          Investors event   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   06.03.2024 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA       Investors event   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.03.2024 Attistibas finanšu institucija   Coupon payment date RIG  
          Altum ALTM013025A                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.03.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T          Dividend ex-date   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   07.03.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund /    Audited annual    TLN  
          EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT       report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.03.2024 Arco Vara ARC1T          Dividend record   TLN  
                           date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.03.2024 Bigbank BIGB            Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.03.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L        Notice on General  VLN  
                           meeting          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   08.03.2024 UAB "Valstybes investicinis    Coupon payment date VLN  
          kapitalas" VIKA006525B                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.03.2024 Mainor Ülemiste MAYB085027FA    Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.03.2024 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Sales figures    VLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
