A research team in Germany claims to have achieved the highest open-circuit voltage ever recorded to date for a perovskite solar cell based on hybrid methylamine lead chloride (MAPbCl3). The novel perovskite absorber was fabricated with a two-step deposition method and annealing under molecular nitrogen (N2) gas inside a glovebox. Researchers at Germany's University of Stuttgart have fabricated a single-junction transparent perovskite solar cell based on hybrid methylamine lead chloride (MAPbCl3), a perovskite material with one of the highest energy bandgaps among all perovskites. "Our new cell ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...