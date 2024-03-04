Sectra's enterprise imaging solution now covers majority of US patients in the Midwest following new contract

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Conn., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide its enterprise imaging solution to yet another healthcare provider in the US Midwest. The healthcare provider will utilize the radiology module to unify the management of approximately two million images across multiple states and over 20 sites, streamlining their imaging strategy. It also signifies a key achievement for Sectra, as most patients in the region will now be served through a Sectra solution, enabling the new customer to collaborate with other regional health systems if needed.

Transitioning to one single solution will offer the healthcare provider several advantages. It will accelerate physician access to critical information, leading to faster and more accurate diagnoses for patients. It will also streamline radiology operations, simplify IT management, and enable scalability and expansion into other specialties.



"Collaborating across sites and providing efficient radiology workflows are needed to cope with the increasing imaging volumes. This new customer is the 60th healthcare provider to use Sectra in the US Midwest and I'm pleased to be continuing our work in this area. With our local experience as well as our knowledge in providing multi-site solutions for large organizations we will help them on this journey in the best way possible," states Isaac Zaworski, President of Sectra Inc.



The contract for Sectra's enterprise imaging solution was signed during the third quarter of Sectra's 2023/2024 fiscal year and the healthcare provider will initially use the solution's module for radiology. The contracted order value amounts to $15.7 million of which $14.3 is guaranteed. The order entails an on-premises installation along with 5 years of support and maintenance.



Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".



