NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American" or the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common stock of Polished.com Inc. (the "Company") - ticker symbol POL - from NYSE American. Trading in the Company's common stock will be suspended immediately.

NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company is no longer suitable for listing and will commence delisting proceedings pursuant to Section 1003(c)(i) of the NYSE American Company Guide in light of the Company's disclosure on February 29, 2024 that it has suspended operations and anticipates filing a case under the provisions of Chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code as soon as practicable.

The Company has a right to a review of staff's determination to delist the common stock by the Listings Qualifications Panel of the Committee for Review of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE American will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's common stock upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.

