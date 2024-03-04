AmpIn Solar, a joint venture between AmpIn Energy Transition and Jupiter International Ltd, is building a new 1. 3 GW solar cell and module factory in India under the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. From pv magazine India AmpIn Solar - a joint venture between AmpIn Energy Transition and Jupiter International - plans to set up a greenfield factory for 1. 3 GW of solar cells and modules in Bhubaneswar, under the Indian government's PLI scheme. Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister of the Indian state of Odisha, attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the new PV manufacturing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...