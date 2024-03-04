Continuing its global rollout, the award-winning CCH iFirm is set to transform British tax and accounting practices by improving their efficiency and productivity

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting (TAA) has launched CCH iFirm®, its award-winning cloud-based practice management and compliance software platform, in the U.K. The integrated and scalable platform is designed to help make tax and accountancy practices more efficient and productive.

"For over a decade, CCH iFirm has been driving impact globally for tax and accounting firms with its innovative technology and extensive capabilities, and we are excited to introduce this new platform to the U.K.," said Bas Kniphorst, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer TAA Europe. "Accounting firms are adopting technology solutions to help achieve greater business scalability, agility and resilience against the backdrop of an ever-evolving accountancy landscape. Wolters Kluwer CCH iFirm provides those capabilities through a unified platform with single sign-in."

The new platform offers efficient and automated workflows and full integration and visibility across a range of accounting tools. It enables access to real-time data, while adhering to the top industry security standards. CCH iFirm thereby allows users to access new opportunities driven by data analysis, visualization, and reporting.

A leading cloud platform in the North America and Asia Pacific markets, the U.K. launch of CCH iFirm is the first in Europe. Existing users of Wolters Kluwer CCH Central, the on-premise accounting system in the U.K., can choose to make a one-off switch or a phased transition to the new platform.

Cloud brings new benefits

"CCH iFirm is a next-generation cloud platform which directly brings the reliability, expertise and innovative technology that Wolters Kluwer is famed for to our clients in the U.K.," added Neil Parsons, Managing Director, Wolters Kluwer TAA U.K. "Significant changes to U.K. tax regulation are coming, particularly for sole traders and partnerships, so now is the perfect time for accounting firms to review and update their systems and move to the cloud."

CCH iFirm integrates seamlessly into workflows, including with CCH Central. The new platform also syncs with popular accounting and productivity tools, creating a unified ecosystem designed to boost efficiency and productivity.

Adding functionality

The functionality of the CCH iFirm platform will expand in stages in the U.K. market, with several modules in the pipeline for rollout in the months ahead, including:

CCH iFirm AML (Anti-Money Laundering) facilitating AML checks on individuals direct from CCH Central, as a key part of the client-onboarding process.

CCH iFirm Accounts Production streamlining the accounts process, from data entry to online filing, enhancing compliance efficiency and profitability.

CCH iFirm Personal Tax helping accountants to prepare and submit personal tax returns for individual clients.

CCH iFirm Validate accelerating bank confirmations with cloud-based audit software, using blockchain technology.

CCH iFirm has been independently recognized for its innovations. Last year, for example, Wolters Kluwer TAA Asia Pacific won a Grand Globee at the 15th Annual 2023 Golden Bridge Innovation Awards in the Product Development Initiative of the Year category.

