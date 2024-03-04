Metrel says its new safety-analysis tool can measure the insulation resistance of strings, the continuity of protective earth conductors, and I/U characteristics, among other features. Metrel, a Slovenian measurement equipment manufacturer, has released a new multifunctional electrical installation safety tester for 1,500 V PV installations. The MI 3115 PV Analyser can remotely record and report measurements using a Wi-Fi unit. "The tester comes with an array of versatile accessories for comprehensive testing, including a remote unit for measuring irradiation and cell temperature of photovoltaic ...

