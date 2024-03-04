Anzeige
PR Newswire
Sohu.com Limited: Sohu.com Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) ("Sohu" or the "Company"), a leading Chinese online media, video, and game business group, today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Highlights[1]

  • Total revenues were US$141 million, down 12% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Brand advertising revenues were US$20 million, down 30% year-over-year and 9% quarter-over-quarter.
  • Online game revenues were US$115 million, down 5% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter.
  • GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$13 million, compared with a net loss of US$7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a net loss of US$14 million in the third quarter of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP[2] net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$11 million, compared with a net loss of US$2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a net loss of US$10 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights

  • Total revenues were US$601 million, down 18% compared with 2022.
  • Brand advertising revenues were US$89 million, down 14% compared with 2022.
  • Online game revenues were US$480 million, down 18% compared with 2022.
  • GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$66 million, compared with a net loss of US$17 million in 2022.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$51 million, compared with net income of US$2 million in 2022.

Dr. Charles Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Sohu.com Limited, commented, "In the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, we continued to optimize operating efficiency with strict budget control, despite the external economic environment and cautious budgeting by advertisers. Thanks to these efforts, our bottom-line performance hit the high end of our guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023. At Sohu Media Portal, we further refined our products, upgraded technology and expanded premium content offerings, resulting in an enhanced user experience. At Sohu Video, we continued to execute our 'Twin Engine' strategy by developing engaging long and short-form content. In addition to the social distribution of short-form content, we also worked hard on science-based live broadcasting and other live broadcasting events, which further boosted user interactions and engagement on our platforms. We also proactively explored diversified monetization opportunities by integrating our advantageous resources and hosting various content marketing campaigns with our unique IPs. Lastly, our online game business remained stable, delivering revenues in line with our expectations."

[1] The bankruptcy proceedings of Changyou's wholly-owned subsidiary Shanghai Jingmao Culture Communication Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Jingmao"), which operated Changyou's cinema advertising business, were concluded by a Chinese mainland bankruptcy court in the third quarter of 2023. The Company recognized a US$35 million disposal gain within discontinued operations in the condensed consolidated statements of operations for the third quarter of 2023. Unless indicated otherwise, results presented in this press release are related to continuing operations only, and exclude the disposal gain mentioned above.

[2] Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments; the impact of income tax related to changes in the fair value of the Company's investments; and interest expense recognized in connection with the one-time transition tax (the "Toll Charge") imposed by the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law on December 22, 2017 (the "U.S. TCJA"). Explanation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures and related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are included in the accompanying "Non-GAAP Disclosure" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures."

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were US$141 million, down 12% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter.

Brand advertising revenues were US$20 million, down 30% year-over-year and 9% quarter-over-quarter.

Online game revenues were US$115 million, down 5% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter.

Gross Margin

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin were 76%, compared with 78% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 76% in the third quarter of 2023.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the brand advertising business were 16%, compared with 51% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 15% in the third quarter of 2023. The year-over-year margin decrease was mainly due to a waiver of unpaid long-term accounts payable of approximately US$10 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for online games were 87%, compared with 84% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 87% in the third quarter of 2023.

Operating Expenses

GAAP operating expenses were US$133 million, up 2% year-over-year and 1% quarter-over-quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$134 million, up 3% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter.

Operating Loss

GAAP operating loss was US$25 million, compared with an operating loss of US$6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an operating loss of US$21 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP operating loss was US$26 million, compared with an operating loss of US$5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and an operating loss of US$20 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Income Tax Expense

GAAP income tax expense was US$14 million, compared with income tax expense of US$7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and income tax expense of US$15 million in the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP income tax expense was US$10 million, compared with income tax expense of US$5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and income tax expense of US$12 million in the third quarter of 2023. The year-over-year income tax expense increase was mainly due to a one-time tax benefit recognized by Changyou in the fourth quarter of 2022 as result of certain of its subsidiaries having been entitled to preferential tax rates upon being granted Software Enterprise status for 2021.

Net Loss

GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$13 million, or a net loss of US$0.37 per fully-diluted American depositary share ("ADS," each ADS representing one Sohu ordinary share), compared with a net loss of US$7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a net loss of US$14 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$11 million, or a net loss of US$0.32 per fully-diluted ADS, compared with a net loss of US$2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a net loss of US$10 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and long-term time deposits totaled approximately US$1.3 billion.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were US$601 million, down 18% compared with 2022.

Brand advertising revenues were US$89 million, down 14% compared with 2022.

Online game revenues were US$480 million, down 18% compared with 2022.

Gross Margin

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 76%, compared with 74% in 2022.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the brand advertising business was 20%, compared with 16% in 2022.

Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for online games was 86%, compared with 84% in 2022.

Operating Expenses

For 2023, GAAP operating expenses totaled US$542 million, flat compared with 2022. Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$542 million, up 1% compared with 2022.

Operating Profit/(Loss)

GAAP operating loss was US$87 million, compared with an operating loss of US$1 million in 2022.

Non-GAAP operating loss was US$87 million, compared with an operating profit of US$4 million in 2022.

Income Tax Expense

GAAP income tax expense was US$60 million, compared with income tax expense of US$58 million in 2022. Non-GAAP income tax expense was US$48 million, compared with income tax expense of US$53 million in 2022.

Net Income/(Loss)

GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$66 million, or a net loss of US$1.93 per fully-diluted ADS, compared with a net loss of US$17 million in 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited was US$51 million, or a net loss of US$1.51 per fully-diluted ADS, compared with net income of US$2 million in 2022.

Supplementary Information for Changyou Results[3]

Fourth Quarter 2023 Operating Results

  • For PC games, total average monthly active user accounts[4] (MAU) were 2.3 million, an increase of 2% year-over-year and 4% quarter-over-quarter. Total quarterly aggregate active paying accounts[5] (APA) were 0.9 million, a decrease of 4% year-over-year and 9% quarter-over-quarter. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in APA was mainly a result of fewer in-game promotional activities having been launched for TLBB PC during the quarter.

  • For mobile games, total average MAU were 1.7 million, a decrease of 4% year-over-year and 26% quarter-over-quarter. Total quarterly APA were 0.3 million, a decrease of 14% year-over-year and 25% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decreases in MAU and APA were mainly due to the natural decline of our older games, partially offset by the launch of New TLBB Mobile during the third quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter decreases in MAU and APA were mainly due to the natural decline of New TLBB Mobile.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were US$116 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter. Online game revenues were US$115 million, a decrease of 5% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter. Online advertising revenues were US$1 million, a decrease of 18% year-over-year and an increase of 1% quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit were both US$100 million, a decrease of 3% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP operating expenses were US$53 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year and 2% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in salary and benefits expenses.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$54 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year and 5% quarter-over-quarter.

GAAP operating profit was US$48 million, compared with an operating profit of US$53 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and US$51 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP operating profit was US$47 million, compared with a non-GAAP operating profit of US$54 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and US$52 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Fiscal Year 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were US$485 million, a decrease of 18% year-over-year. Online game revenues were US$480 million, a decrease of 18% year-over-year. Online advertising revenues were US$5 million, a decrease of 27% year-over-year.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit were both US$418 million, a decrease of 16% year-over-year.

GAAP operating expenses were US$216 million, a decrease of 3% year-over-year.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were US$215 million, a decrease of 1% year-over-year.

GAAP operating profit was US$202 million, compared with an operating profit of US$277 million for 2022.

Non-GAAP operating profit was US$203 million, compared with a non-GAAP operating profit of US$282 million for 2022.

[3] "Changyou Results" consist of the results of Changyou's online game business and its 17173.com Website.

[4] Monthly active user accounts refers to the number of registered accounts that are logged in to these games at least once during the month.

[5] Quarterly aggregate active paying accounts refers to the number of accounts from which game points are utilized at least once during the quarter.

Recent Development

Sohu today announced that on March 2, 2024, its board of directors authorized an increase in Sohu's previously-announced share repurchase from up to US$80 million to up to US$150 million of the outstanding ADSs of Sohu. As previously announced, the ADSs may be purchased from time to time over a two-year period commencing November 11, 2023 at Sohu's management's discretion at prevailing market prices in accordance with Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Sohu's management will continue to determine the timing and amount of any purchases of ADSs based on their evaluation of market conditions, the trading price of ADSs and other factors. The share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. Sohu plans to continue to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance. As of February 29, 2024, Sohu had repurchased 1,276,457 ADSs under the share repurchase program for an aggregate cost of approximately US$12 million.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2024, Sohu estimates:

  • Brand advertising revenues to be between US$15 million and US$17 million; this implies an annual decrease of 25% to 33%, and a sequential decrease of 16% to 26%.
  • Online game revenues to be between US$110 million and US$120 million; this implies an annual decrease of 7% to 15%, and a sequential decrease of 4% to a sequential increase of 5%.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between US$23 million and US$33 million; and GAAP net loss attributable to Sohu.com Limited to be between US$26 million and US$36 million.

For the first quarter 2024 guidance, the Company has adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB7.10 = US$1.00, as compared with the actual exchange rate of approximately RMB6.84 = US$1.00 for the first quarter of 2023, and RMB7.15 = US$1.00 for the fourth quarter of 2023.

This forecast reflects Sohu's management's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainty.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), Sohu's management uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, operating profit, net income, net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited and diluted net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited per ADS, which are adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments; the impact of income tax related to changes in the fair value of the Company's investments; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge imposed by the U.S. TCJA. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Sohu's management believes excluding share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments; the impact of income tax related to changes in the fair value of the Company's investments; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge from its non-GAAP financial measure is useful for itself and investors. Further, the impact of share-based compensation expense; changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments; the impact of income tax related to changes in the fair value of the Company's investments; and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge cannot be anticipated by management and business line leaders and these expenses were not built into the annual budgets and quarterly forecasts that have been the basis for information Sohu provides to analysts and investors as guidance for future operating performance. As share-based compensation expense and changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments, and the impact of income tax related to changes in the fair value of the Company's investments do not involve subsequent cash outflow or are reflected in the cash flows at the equity transaction level, Sohu does not factor in their impact when evaluating and approving expenditures or when determining the allocation of its resources to its business segments. As a result, in general, the monthly financial results for internal reporting and any performance measures for commissions and bonuses are based on non-GAAP financial measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments, the impact of income tax related to changes in the fair value of the Company's investments, and also excluded the interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of Sohu's current financial performance and prospects for the future. A limitation of using non-GAAP gross profit, operating profit, net income, net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited, and diluted net income attributable to Sohu.com Limited per ADS excluding share-based compensation expense and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge is that share-based compensation expense and interest expense recognized in connection with the Toll Charge have been and can be expected to continue to be significant recurring expenses in Sohu's business. It is also possible that changes in fair value recognized in the Company's consolidated statements of operations with respect to the Company's investments, and the impact of income tax related to changes in the fair value of the Company's investments will recur in the future. In order to mitigate these limitations Sohu has provided specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables include details on the reconciliation between the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures that have been presented.

Notes to Financial Information

Financial information in this press release other than the information indicated as being non-GAAP is derived from Sohu's unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. It is currently expected that the Business Outlook will not be updated until release of Sohu's next quarterly earnings announcement; however, Sohu reserves right to update its Business Outlook at any time for any reason. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Sohu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, instability in global financial and credit markets and its potential impact on the Chinese economy; exchange rate fluctuations, including their potential impact on the Chinese economy and on Sohu's reported U.S. dollar results; fluctuations in Sohu's quarterly operating results; the possibilities that Sohu will be unable to recoup its investment in video content and will be unable to develop a series of successful games for mobile platforms or successfully monetize mobile games it develops or acquires; Sohu's reliance on online advertising sales and online games for its revenues; and the impact of the U.S. TCJA. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Sohu's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings with and information furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call and Webcast

Sohu's management team will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, March 4, 2024 (8:30 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong time, March 4, 2024) following the quarterly results announcement. Participants can register for the conference call by clicking here, which will lead them to the conference registration website. Upon registration, participants will receive details for the conference call, including the dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The live Webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sohu's website at https://investors.sohu.com/

About Sohu

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang, one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. As a mainstream media platform, Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continually offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast number of Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations Sohu News App, mobile news portal m.sohu.com, PC portal www.sohu.com; online video website tv.sohu.com; and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/.

Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as the well-known Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB") PC and Legacy TLBB Mobile.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Huang, Pu

Sohu.com Limited

Tel:

+86 (10) 627 2 -6645

E-mail:

[email protected]

In the United States:

Ms. Bergkamp, Linda

Christensen

Tel:

+1 (480) 614-3004

E-mail:

[email protected]

SOHU.COM LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)











Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31, 2023


Sep. 30, 2023


Dec. 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2023


Dec. 31, 2022

Revenues:












Brand advertising

$

20,195

$

22,087

$

28,778


$

88,689

$

103,233

Online games


114,759


117,049


121,381



479,697


585,424

Others


6,405


6,294


10,241



32,286


45,215

Total revenues


141,359


145,430


160,400



600,672


733,872













Cost of revenues:












Brand advertising (includes share-based compensation
expense of $0, $15, $8, $7, and $48, respectively)


16,966


18,745


14,020



71,103


86,642

Online games (includes share-based compensation expense
of $-44, $18, $18, $10, and $143, respectively)


15,123


15,039


18,888



65,029


91,001

Others


1,733


687


2,888



9,625


13,930

Total cost of revenues


33,822


34,471


35,796



145,757


191,573













Gross profit


107,537


110,959


124,604



454,915


542,299













Operating expenses:












Product development (includes share-based compensation
expense of $-572, $280, $217, $156, and $2,026, respectively)


69,553


67,749


67,147



279,842


260,772

Sales and marketing (includes share-based compensation
expense of $4, $39, $-21, $26, and $128, respectively)


50,813


53,040


47,067



213,449


225,480

General and administrative (includes share-based
compensation expense of $-393, $358, $332, $509, and $2,594,
respectively)


12,450


10,801


15,970



48,934


56,920

Total operating expenses


132,816


131,590


130,184



542,225


543,172













Operating loss


(25,279)


(20,631)


(5,580)



(87,310)


(873)













Other income, net


15,949


10,869


779



35,746


17,643

Interest income


11,578


11,519


6,190



45,222


17,311

Exchange difference


(823)


(478)


(1,071)



692


6,524

Income/(loss) before income tax expense


1,425


1,279


318



(5,650)


40,605













Income tax expense

14,044


15,340


7,413



60,420


57,946

Net loss from continuing operations


(12,619)


(14,061)


(7,095)



(66,070)


(17,341)

Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax [6]


-


35,426


-



35,426


-

Net income/(loss)


(12,619)


21,365


(7,095)



(30,644)


(17,341)













Less: Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
attributable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders


(1)


(2)


(1)



(265)


2













Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Sohu.com
Limited


(12,618)


(14,059)


(7,094)



(65,805)


(17,343)

Net income from discontinued operations attributable to
Sohu.com Limited


-


35,426


-



35,426


-

Net income/(loss) attributable to Sohu.com Limited


(12,618)


21,367


(7,094)



(30,379)


(17,343)













Basic net loss from continuing operations per share/ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited[7]

$

(0.37)

$

(0.41)

$

(0.21)



(1.93)

$

(0.50)

Basic net income from discontinued operations per share/ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited

$

-

$

1.04

$

-



1.04

$

-

Basic net income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to
Sohu.com Limited

$

(0.37)

$

0.63

$

(0.21)



(0.89)

$

(0.50)

Shares/ADSs used in computing basic net income/(loss) per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited


34,061


34,190


34,091



34,109


34,945













Diluted net loss from continuing operations per share/ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited

$

(0.37)

$

(0.41)

$

(0.21)



(1.93)

$

(0.50)

Diluted net income from discontinued operations per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

$

-

$

1.04

$

-



1.04

$

-

Diluted net income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to
Sohu.com Limited

$

(0.37)

$

0.63

$

(0.21)



(0.89)

$

(0.50)

Shares/ADSs used in computing diluted net income/(loss) per
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited


34,061


34,190


34,091



34,109


34,945

























[6] See Footnote 1.





[7] Each ADS represents one ordinary share.





SOHU.COM LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS)








As of Dec. 31, 2023


As of Dec. 31, 2022

ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

362,504

$

697,821

Restricted cash


3,184


3,641

Short-term investments


597,770


473,624

Accounts receivable, net


71,618


67,541

Prepaid and other current assets


81,971


83,093

Total current assets


1,117,047


1,325,720

Fixed assets, net


269,058


288,226

Goodwill


47,163


47,415

Long-term investments, net


45,198


26,012

Intangible assets, net


2,226


5,394

Long-term time deposits


388,613


265,802

Other assets


12,793


19,207

Total assets

$

1,882,098

$

1,977,776






LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

44,609

$

56,449

Accrued liabilities


103,779


126,461

Receipts in advance and deferred revenue


50,829


48,080

Accrued salary and benefits


50,330


60,754

Taxes payables


11,363


10,612

Other short-term liabilities


81,482


114,532

Total current liabilities

$

342,392

$

416,888






Long-term other payables


3,924


1,795

Long-term tax liabilities


474,374


448,043

Other long-term liabilities


2,130


340

Total long-term liabilities

$

480,428

$

450,178

Total liabilities

$

822,820

$

867,066











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Sohu.com Limited shareholders' equity


1,058,956


1,109,442

Noncontrolling interest


322


1,268

Total shareholders' equity

$

1,059,278

$

1,110,710






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,882,098

$

1,977,776

SOHU.COM LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)






















Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2023


Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2023


Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022



GAAP


Non-GAAP
Adjustment


Non-GAAP


GAAP


Non-GAAP
Adjustment


Non-GAAP


GAAP


Non-GAAP
Adjustment


Non-GAAP
























-

(a)





15

(a)





(8)

(a)


Brand advertising gross profit

$

3,229

$

-

$

3,229

$

3,342

$

15

$

3,357

$

14,758

$

(8)

$

14,750

Brand advertising gross margin


16 %




16 %


15 %




15 %


51 %




51 %
























(44)

(a)





18

(a)





18

(a)


Online games gross profit

$

99,636

$

(44)

$

99,592

$

102,010

$

18

$

102,028

$

102,493

$

18

$

102,511

Online games gross margin


87 %




87 %


87 %




87 %


84 %




84 %
























-

(a)





-

(a)





-

(a)


Others gross profit

$

4,672

$

-

$

4,672

$

5,607

$

-

$

5,607

$

7,353

$

-

$

7,353

Others gross margin


73 %




73 %


89 %




89 %


72 %




72 %
























(44)

(a)





33

(a)





10

(a)


Gross profit

$

107,537

$

(44)

$

107,493

$

110,959

$

33

$

110,992

$

124,604

$

10

$

124,614

Gross margin


76 %




76 %


76 %




76 %


78 %




78 %







































Operating expenses

$

132,816

$

961

(a) $

133,777

$

131,590

$

(677)

(a) $

130,913

$

130,184

$

(528)

(a) $

129,656
























(1,005)

(a)





710

(a)





538

(a)


Operating loss

$

(25,279)

$

(1,005)

$

(26,284)

$

(20,631)

$

710

$

(19,921)

$

(5,580)

$

538

$

(5,042)

Operating margin


-18 %




-19 %


-14 %




-14 %


-3 %




-3 %




















Income tax expense

$

14,044

$

(3,667)

(d)$

10,377

$

15,340

$

(3,149)

(d)$

12,191

$

7,413

$

(1,954)

(c,d)$

5,459
























(1,005)

(a)





710

(a)





538

(a)






(827)

(b)





-






2,442

(b)






-






-






(610)

(c)






3,667

(d)





3,149

(d)





2,564

(d)


Net loss before non-controlling interest

$

(12,619)

$

1,835

$

(10,784)

$

(14,061)


3,859


(10,202)

$

(7,095)

$

4,934

$

(2,161)
























(1,005)

(a)





710

(a)





538

(a)






(827)

(b)





-






2,442

(b)






-






-






(610)

(c)






3,667

(d)





3,149

(d)





2,564

(d)


Net loss from continuing operations
attributable to Sohu.com Limited for
diluted net loss per share/ADS

$

(12,618)

$

1,835

$

(10,783)

$

(14,059)


3,859


(10,200)

$

(7,094)

$

4,934

$

(2,160)

Net income from discontinued operations
attributable to Sohu.com Limited for
diluted net loss per share/ADS [8]

$

-


-


-

$

35,426


-

$

35,426

$

-


-

$

-

Net income/(loss) attributable to
Sohu.com Limited for diluted net
income/(loss) per share/ADS

$

(12,618)


1,835


(10,783)

$

21,367


3,859


25,226

$

(7,094)

$

4,934

$

(2,160)

Diluted net loss from continuing
operations per share/ADS attributable to
Sohu.com Limited

$

(0.37)



$

(0.32)

$

(0.41)



$

(0.30)

$

(0.21)



$

(0.06)

Diluted net income from discontinued
operations per share/ADS attributable to
Sohu.com Limited

$

-




-

$

1.04



$

1.04

$

-



$

-

Diluted net income/(loss) per share/ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited

$

(0.37)




(0.32)

$

0.63



$

0.74

$

(0.21)



$

(0.06)

Shares/ADSs used in computing diluted
net income/(loss) per share/ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited


34,061




34,061


34,190




34,190


34,091




34,091







































Note:



















(a) To eliminate the impact of share-based awards.

(b) To adjust for changes in the fair value of the Company's investments.

(c) To adjust for the impact of income tax related to changes in the fair value of the Company's investments.












(d) To adjust for the effect of the Toll Charge.




















[8] See Footnote 1.

SOHU.COM LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATION MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
















Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2023


Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022



GAAP


Non-GAAP
Adjustments


Non-GAAP


GAAP


Non-GAAP
Adjustments


Non-GAAP


















7

(a)





48

(a)


Brand advertising gross profit

$

17,586

$

7

$

17,593

$

16,591

$

48

$

16,639

Brand advertising gross margin


20 %




20 %


16 %




16 %


















10

(a)





143

(a)


Online games gross profit

$

414,668

$

10

$

414,678

$

494,423

$

143

$

494,566

Online games gross margin


86 %




86 %


84 %




84 %


















-

(a)





-

(a)


Others gross profit

$

22,661

$

-

$

22,661

$

31,285

$

-

$

31,285

Others gross margin


70 %




70 %


69 %




69 %


















17

(a)





191

(a)


Gross profit

$

454,915

$

17

$

454,932

$

542,299

$

191

$

542,490

Gross margin


76 %




76 %


74 %




74 %














Operating expenses

$

542,225

$

(691)

(a)$

541,534

$

543,172

$

(4,748)

(a)$

538,424


















708

(a)





4,939

(a)


Operating profit/(loss)

$

(87,310)

$

708

$

(86,602)

$

(873)

$

4,939

$

4,066

Operating margin


-15 %




-14 %


0 %




1 %














Income tax expense

$

60,420

$

(12,297)

(c,d)$

48,123

$

57,946

$

(5,118)

(c,d)$

52,828































708

(a)





4,939

(a)






1,391

(b)





9,659

(b)






(555)

(c)





(2,416)

(c)






12,852

(d)





7,534

(d)


Net income/(loss) before non-controlling
interest

$

(66,070)


14,396


(51,674)

$

(17,341)

$

19,716

$

2,375































708

(a)





4,939

(a)






1,391

(b)





9,659

(b)






(555)

(c)





(2,416)

(c)






12,852

(d)





7,534

(d)















Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
attributable to Sohu.com Limited for diluted net
income/(loss) per share/ADS

$

(65,805)

$

14,396

$

(51,409)

$

(17,343)

$

19,716

$

2,373

Net income from discontinued operations
attributable to Sohu.com Limited for diluted net
income per share/ADS [9]

$

35,426


-


35,426

$

-

$

-

$

-

Net income/(loss) attributable to Sohu.com
Limited for diluted net income/(loss) per
share/ADS

$

(30,379)


14,396


(15,983)

$

(17,343)

$

19,716

$

2,373

Diluted net income/(loss) from continuing
operations per share/ADS attributable to
Sohu.com Limited

$

(1.93)



$

(1.51)

$

(0.50)



$

0.07

Diluted net income from discontinued
operations per share/ADS attributable to
Sohu.com Limited

$

1.04




1.04

$

-




-

Diluted net income/(loss) per share/ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited

$

(0.89)




(0.47)

$

(0.50)




0.07

Share/ADS used in computing diluted net
income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to
Sohu.com Limited


34,109




34,109


34,945




34,945














Note:













(a) To eliminate the impact of share-based awards.












(b) To adjust for changes in the fair value of the Company's investments.









(c) To adjust for the impact of income tax related to changes in the fair value of the Company's investments.






(d) To adjust for the effect of the U.S. TCJA.


























[9] See Footnote 1.













SOURCE Sohu.com Limited

