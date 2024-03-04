Employees of G-Store, an Australian solar installation business, have lost their jobs and customers and suppliers are owed millions of dollars now that the company has been placed in the hands of administrators. From pv magazine Australia Melbourne-headquartered solar company G-Store Pty Ltd. has collapsed, with the administrators, PCI Partners, revealing that more than 100 creditors are owed a combined AUD 3. 8 million ($2. 47 million) G-Store, founded in 2007, was placed into administration on Feb. 2, 2024, with News Corp Australia outlets reporting that the company's sole director had been ...

