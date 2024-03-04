Finance: InfoCamere lands in Luxembourg with the 'ID-LEI' service

Companies and legal entities can obtain the Legal Entity Identifier code from first Italian operator and world leader, winner of 'Best-Performing LEI Issuer - Large Cap Category 2023' Gleif Award.

LUXEMBOURG, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliability, flexibility and speed to move confidently between financial instruments. InfoCamere - company of Italian Chambers of Commerce for digital innovation and leader for reliability in registration and information services for businesses - has extended its activity in Europe for the issuing and management of LEI-Legal Entity Identifier codes (mandatory for the legal entities conducting transactions in financial instruments) through the ' ID-LEI ' portal, which has just become available in Luxembourg.

InfoCamere manages more than 166,000 LEI codes and ranks among the top 5 Local Operating Units worldwide, with a level of reliability and excellence widely recognised and recently awarded as "Best-Performing LEI Issuer in the Large-Cap Category (more than 100,000 LEIs under management)" by Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation which coordinates the global LEI System worldwide.

InfoCamere's 'ID-LEI' service is designed to simplify the process of obtaining an LEI code. Thanks to a dedicated online platform companies and legal entities can apply for their LEI code quickly and easily. A multi-channel assistance (telephone, live-chat, e-mail) managed by experienced staff, in different languages, is available also.

The LEI code has a duration of one year from its issue. In order to renew it, it is necessary each year to confirm or update the data associated with it. By following the guided path offered by the ID-LEI service, the user can initiate and complete the renewal request in just a few steps. A three-year plan from the outset, with fast and simplified annual renewal for the user, is available.

A further advantage offered also abroad through the ID-LEI service is the possibility of obtaining the LEI Code Certificate which, in the case of the subscription of a three-year plan, is free of charge. A digital document, issued by InfoCamere, which proves in real time the possession of the LEI code.

Speed of request, ease of process, assistance available on multiple channels, and guarantee offered by the authority of an operator such as the Chambers of Commerce, which has been active on the Italian ICT services market for forty years, are the among the strengths of the ID-LEI service by InfoCamere and the reason why to choose it.

Contacts:

More info: id-lei.com

Email: info@id-lei.com

Phone: 0080081117777

