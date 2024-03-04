Anzeige
Montag, 04.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
04.03.2024
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: German High Street Properties A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 5 March 2024. 



ISIN:         DK0060093524           
--------------------------------------------------------
Name:         German High Street Properties  
--------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 3,145,383 shares (DKK 31,453,830)
--------------------------------------------------------
Change:        100,000 shares (DKK 1,000,000)  
--------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  3,045,383 shares (DKK 30,453,830)
--------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 10              
--------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GERHSP              
--------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     42233              
--------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
