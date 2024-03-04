Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: German High Street Properties A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 5 March 2024. ISIN: DK0060093524 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: German High Street Properties -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 3,145,383 shares (DKK 31,453,830) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 100,000 shares (DKK 1,000,000) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 3,045,383 shares (DKK 30,453,830) -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GERHSP -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 42233 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66