A consortium involving 8. 2 Renewable Energy Experts Hamburg and its partners has completed a feasibility assessment for a floating PV system on four reservoirs of different hydropower plants in Uganda. 8. 2 Renewable Energy Experts Hamburg, a Germany-based consultancy, has finalized the second stage of a floating solar pilot project in Uganda. The company assessed the feasibility of a floating PV system on four reservoirs for different hydropower plants along the Nile River between the cities of Jinja and Karuma. The work evaluated the suitability of the different sites, comparing each against ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...