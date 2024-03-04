Leapton says its new panels have a temperature coefficient of -0. 30% per C and an efficiency of up to 22. 65%. They come with a 30-year power output guarantee for 87. 4% of the initial yield. Japan-headquartered Leapton Energy Co. , Ltd. has released a new solar module based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology. The LP182x199M66NH modules feature 182 mm x 199 mm n-type TOPCon cells and a fiberglass frame, which the manufacturer said is more resistant to corrosion than conventional frames. "This composite material is used in applications such as wind turbine blades, to ...

