Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2024) - Global Blockchain Show is pleased to announce additional Blockchain events scheduled for Dubai Blockchain Week in April 2024, featuring experts, professionals, and industry leaders.

Speaker Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10220/198704_pr_banner_speaker.jpg

2024 seems to be a blessing for Dubai, with hundreds of Blockchain events scheduled to take place in April.

The Dubai Blockchain Week 2024, powered by VAP Group, will have some of the biggest events, making the week the most engaging and impactful in the heart of Dubai City. From the 14th to the 21st of April 2024, these blockchain meets, conferences, shows, summits, and gatherings will feature collaborations, networking opportunities, learning and knowledge sharing, partnerships and collaborations, and legendary after-parties.

Check out the most happening blockchain events during the Dubai Blockchain Week in April 2024 -

Blockchain Life

From April 15 to April 16, more than 8000 attendees and over 160 speakers will be gathering at Festival City Arena, Dubai, to discuss Web3, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, crypto mining, trading, crypto halving events, DeFi, and the Metaverse during the two-day Blockchain Life 2024 event.

Blockchain Life will include top industry organizations, leaders, and speakers looking for potential blockchain talents to foster job opportunities and career paths for attendees, building the future for blockchain enthusiasts. There will also be a grand after-party for every participant to enjoy luxury networking with cryptocurrency whales of the world.

Solana Hacker House

The Solana Hacker House will be a special edition of the Hacker House events, focusing on stablecoins, crypto regulations, and RWA, during a two-day offline blockchain event from April 15 to April 16, 2024, at Concrete, Dubai. There will be workshops, panel discussions, and tech talks by industry leaders and builders of Solana Labs and Solana Foundation.

Participants will get opportunities to learn, connect, network, and converse with blockchain experts and get support and advice from the core engineers of Solana Lab. World-renowned speakers will converge from different parts of the world to discuss hot topics such as security, DeFi, Solana infrastructure, NFTs. Additionally, workshops, presentations, and panels from the existing team on the Solana ecosystem will be available.

Global Blockchain Show

The Global Blockchain Show will have the largest gathering in Dubai's exquisite location of Grand Hyatt Dubai from April 16 to April 17, 2024. Blockchain experts will come under one platform to share insights and discuss Web3 and Blockchain's future opportunities.

With a gathering of more than 7000 attendees, 3000 companies, and 300 speakers, the Global Blockchain Show 2024 will offer the most dynamic conference with high-caliber speakers, industry experts, global investors, and leaders who can discover potential partnerships, explore networking opportunities, and participate in networking and knowledge sharing. The grand ambiance will continue during the exclusive after-party on the hottest beach in Dubai, White Beach, where participants can continue networking and collaborating with blockchain companies and professionals and build their career paths.

Token 2049

Token 2049 is a premier cryptocurrency event scheduled for April 18 to April 19, 2024, at Madinat Jumeirah, bringing together leading Blockchain and Web3 projects and companies to share their views on the industry. Token 2049 will create unparalleled knowledge-sharing and networking opportunities among pioneers, early believers, opinion leaders, entrepreneurs, developers, and investors, featuring a wide variety of meet-ups, hackathons, parties, workshops, and more.

VC Founders Cruise

VC Founders Yacht Cruise will connect visionaries on April 17, 2024, in Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, to discuss the AI Revolution, Bitcoin, Web3, the Future of DeFi, and Redefine Ownership (RWA), welcoming more than 100 prestigious guests and 10 world-renowned speakers. VC Founders Yacht Cruise II will take place between Token 2049 and Blockchain Life to bring a spectacular experience through VIP networking, a cocktail party, and an extraordinary after-party.

Global Digital Assets Investment Summit

From April 20 to April 21, 2024, the Global Digital Assets Investment Summit will take place at the Atlantis, the Palm, Dubai, organized by Falcon Business Research to discuss crypto, fintech, NFT, Metaverse, DeFi, financial institutions, investment companies, and Web3 and the future of investments in digital assets. The focus of this event is to allow participants and speakers to explore new frontiers and allow networking among them, connecting industry leaders with innovators who are discovering the future of digital assets and decentralized finance.

Arts DAO Fest 2.0

The Arts DAO Fest 2.0 will bring the digital culture to life in Dubai from April 20 to 21, 2024. With over 10,000 guests across 40 countries or more, Arts DAO Fest 2.0 will be one of the biggest gatherings in Dubai, where innovators and digital enthusiasts will celebrate the future of Web3, AI, gaming, and digital art, building connections that transcend the digital realm. More than 50 brands and renowned speakers will be coming together to make Arts DAO the most impactful event through Web3, tech talks, gamer zones, electrifying live performances, and other exhilarating experiences.

Crypto Polo Cup

CPC, or the Crypto Polo Cup, will create a fusion of innovation and elegance through its Blockchain movement on April 20, 2024, at Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club, following a cocktail reception party, dining and polo, awards, fashion show, and more. From the show-stopping inauguration to the most breathtaking experience at the after-party, the Crypto Polo Cup event will mark a groundbreaking occasion, celebrating the convergence of tradition and technology.

IEEE Wireless Communications and Networking Conference

IEEE Wireless Communications and Networking Conference is the premier wireless and blockchain event held on April 21, 2024, bringing together blockchain and tech individuals, industry professionals, and academics from government institutions and agencies to exchange ideas and information on networking technology and wireless advancement communications.

Blockchain conferences are crucial for every participant, be it a professional, individual, expert, or even an organization. These events allow participants to experience professional growth, knowledge expansion, industrial engagement, networking opportunities, market insights, and project showcases.

For one whole week in April starting from 14 to April 21 2024, Dubai will experience the most engaging Dubai Blockchain Week with several popular conferences, including Blockchain Life, Solana Hacker House, Global Blockchain Show, Token 2049, VC Founders Cruise, Crypto Fight Night, New Dawn in the DeFi Space, Global Digital Assets Investment Summit, Arts Dao Fest 2.0, Crypto Polo Cup, and IEEE Wireless Communications and Networking Conference. Blockchain enthusiasts must always remain well-connected and updated about the transformative technology of blockchain that is all set to revolutionize economies and industries around the world.

To book tickets: https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/tickets/

For media inquiries, exclusive interviews, or press passes, please reach out to:

Nupur Aswani

Director, Media & PR, VAP Group

7874711416 | nupuraswani@vapgroup.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198704

SOURCE: Global Blockchain Show