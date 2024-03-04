Trans American Aquaculture, Inc.: Saleem Elmasri Joins Trans American Aquaculture as Audit Committee Chair

RIO HONDO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Trans American Aquaculture (OTC PINK:GRPS), a leading player in sustainable shrimp production, proudly announces the appointment of Saleem Elmasri to its Board of Directors as the Audit Committee Chair. This strategic addition reinforces the company's commitment to uplisting to a fully reporting SEC standard.

About Saleem Elmasri:

Saleem Elmasri is a seasoned finance and accounting professional with a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades. He holds a BS in Finance and Accounting from Rutgers University, bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Trans American Aquaculture team. Professional Background:

Titan Advisory Services (Managing Partner): Saleem currently serves as the Managing Partner at Titan Advisory, a boutique advisory firm focused on providing collaborative and customized financial operations and CFO services, a role he assumed in September 2020. In this capacity, he has played a pivotal role in providing strategic financial counsel to private and public companies.

Prior to founding Titan Advisory Services, Mr. Elmasri served two years as Managing Director at DLA LLC and Pine Hill Group, LLC (now CFGI), two professional service firms who provide clients with accounting advisory services.

Mr. Elmasri began his professional career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, a Big-4 Accounting and Global Professional Services firm. Between September 2007 and March 2018, Mr. Elmasri held progressively advancing roles ending his tenure as a Senior Manager in the firm's audit practice. Saleem Elmasri's extensive background in finance, accounting, and advisory roles positions him as a key asset for Trans American Aquaculture's journey towards enhanced financial governance and SEC compliance.

Statement from Adam Thomas, CEO of Trans American Aquaculture:

"We are delighted to welcome Saleem Elmasri to our Board of Advisors as the Audit Committee Chair. Saleem's wealth of experience, particularly in finance and advisory roles, will be instrumental as we navigate the path towards full SEC reporting. His expertise aligns seamlessly with our commitment to transparency and financial excellence." Trans American Aquaculture looks forward to leveraging Saleem Elmasri's insights and guidance as the company advances its mission of sustainable and responsible aquaculture practices. For more information about Trans American Aquaculture and its mission, please visit https://transamaqua.com/.

Media Contact:

Adam Thomas, CEO

Trans American Aquaculture

972-358-6037

IR Contact

Cervitude IR

hello@cervitude.com

203-685-0346

About Trans American Aquaculture

Trans American Aquaculture OTC Pink: GRPS) is a leading sustainable aquaculture company committed to meeting the increasing global demand for responsibly sourced seafood. With advanced technology, state-of-the-art facilities, and a dedication to environmental sustainability, the company is revolutionizing the shrimp farming industry. Trans American Aquaculture strives to provide high-quality, eco-friendly shrimp to consumers while maintaining the highest standards of transparency and ethical practices.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans, and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise.

