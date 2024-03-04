Icelandair selects RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to power up to 35 Airbus A320neo family aircraft

Airline also selects EngineWise® maintenance long-term agreement

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, today announced that Icelandair has selected GTF engines to power up to 35 new Airbus A320neo family aircraft, comprising a mix of leased and purchased A321XLR and A321LR aircraft. With this order, Icelandair becomes a first-time GTF customer. The airline has also selected an EngineWise® agreement for the long-term maintenance, repair and overhaul of its GTF engines. Pratt & Whitney will provide support to facilitate smooth entry into service and long-term operation of the engines.

"With these GTF-powered A321XLR and A321LR aircraft, Icelandair and Pratt & Whitney are renewing a relationship, which started more than 80 years ago," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney. "These engines and aircraft are well-suited to serve Icelandair's growing transatlantic network, while delivering industry-leading fuel efficiency and low CO 2 emissions."

Founded in 1937, Icelandair's route network centers around the unique location of Iceland midway between North America and Europe, connecting a number of destinations to and from Iceland as well as across the Atlantic. The airline started operating aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney Wasp engines in the 1940s. In the 1960s the airline adopted Pratt & Whitney turbojet and turbofan-powered aircraft, including the Boeing 727 and Douglas DC-8 and later the 767-300ER. Icelandair currently operates DHC Dash 8 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada PW100 and PW150 engines.

"With these GTF engines, we will maximize the range and efficiency of our new Airbus aircraft," said Bogi Nils Bogason, president and CEO, Icelandair. "Furthermore, the GTF engines will help us reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions by up to 30% per seat, compared to the 757s they will replace, which will support business and environmental objectives at the same time. We expect our passengers to experience the initial A321LRs starting in 2025, and the first A321XLR beginning in 2029."

The Pratt & Whitney GTF engine, featuring Collins Aerospace nacelle and engine accessories, delivers industry-leading fuel efficiency and sustainability benefits for single-aisle aircraft. The engine's revolutionary geared fan architecture is the foundation for even more efficient and sustainable propulsion technologies in the decades ahead, with advancements like the Pratt & Whitney GTF Advantage engine and beyond. Learn more at prattwhitney.com/gtf.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses - Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon - we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

