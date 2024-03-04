Metacon AB: Metacon's Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2024

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the resolution of Metacon's Annual General Meeting 2023, the company's Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2024 shall consist of representatives appointed by the three largest shareholders in terms of voting rights as of December 31, 2023, according to the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden.

If a shareholder who has the right to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee waives the right to appoint a member, the right to appoint a member shall pass to the largest shareholder who previously did not have the right to appoint a member to the Nomination Committee. The member appointed by the largest shareholder in terms of voting rights shall be appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee. No fee shall be paid.

The Nomination Committee has been constituted in accordance with the principles adopted by the Annual General Meeting and has the following composition:

Lennart Larsson, Alntorp AB (Chairman of the Nomination Committee)



Lars Edvardson, Lars Edvardson AB (privately and through companies)



Lars-Erik Saltin, Saltin & Partner AB (privately and through companies)

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee regarding the composition of the Board of Directors can do so by e-mail to valberedning@metacon.se or by letter to Metacon AB, Nomination Committee, Drottninggatan 1B, 753 10 Uppsala, no later than April 12, 2024.

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting 2024 and will be published on Metacon's website together with the Nomination Committee's reasoned statement.

For further information, please contact Christer Wikner, by phone 070-764 73 89 or e-mail info@metacon.com

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems for the production of hydrogen, heat and electricity. The products are based, among other things, on a patented technology that generates hydrogen through so-called catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons. The development of Metacon's reforming products is done within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A., which is a spin-off from the University of Patra, Greece and was founded by Professor Xenophon Verykios in 2001. From the outset, the business has focused on catalysts and advanced reformers for highly efficient hydrogen production.

Metacon also offers system solutions and facilities for the production of hydrogen through so-called electrolysis, a large and globally growing area for small- and large-scale production of green hydrogen. Hydrogen can be used in sectors such as transport, basic industry, and the real estate sector, with a better environment and climate as a result.

Further information can be found at:

www.metacon.se | Twitter: @Metaconab | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17030/3939895/2642637.pdf PM Metacons valberedning infoÌˆr aÌŠrsstaÌˆmman (Eng) 2024

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metacons-nomination-committee-for-the-annual-general-meeting-2024-302078398.html