Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2024) - GT Resources Inc. (TSXV: GT) (OTCQB: NKORF) (FSE: 7N11) (the "Company" or "GT Resources") has successfully rebranded and changed its name from Palladium One Mining Inc. to GT Resources Inc., effective today, Monday, March 4, 2024 (the "Name Change").

Going forward, GT Resources will trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "GT" (formerly "PDM"). The new CUSIP is 36254S105 and new ISIN number is CA36254S1056, but no action is required by any shareholders of the Company. The common shares of the Company continue to trade under the symbols "NKORF" on the OTCQB and "7N11" on the Frankfurt Exchange.

This rebrand is a better representation of the diversified investment exposure that GT Resources provides investors for multiple forms of green transportation, including fully electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, electrical grid infrastructure, and conventional engines. It is also more aligned with the Company's highly curated portfolio of polymetallic mineral properties that primarily target nickel and copper exploration, and secondarily target Platinum Group Elements like palladium and platinum.

The Name Change will not result in a change of business and the Company will continue to operate as resource exploration company.

About GT Resources Inc.

With a focus on climate change risks and opportunities, GT Resources Inc.'s (TSXV: GT) strategy is to discover and ultimately produce critical Green Transportation Metals, including but not limited to sulphide nickel, copper, palladium, platinum and cobalt. A Canadian mineral exploration and development company, GT Resources is advancing district scale deposits in Canada and Finland. The Läntinen Koillismaa (LK) Project in north-central Finland, is a PGE-copper-nickel project that has existing NI43-101 Mineral Resources, while both the Tyko and Canalask high-grade nickel-copper projects are located in Ontario and the Yukon, Canada, respectively. Our strategy includes delivering Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas ("GHG") emissions considering the full life cycle of exploration, development, mining activities and that of the metals we strive to produce.

Follow GT Resources on LinkedIn, Twitter, and at www.gtresourcesinc.com.

