GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Completes Sale of Complexity Gaming

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), today announced that it has received TSXV approval to complete the previously announced sale of NextGen Tech, LLC d/b/a Complexity Gaming ("Complexity") to Global Esports Properties, LLC ("Global Esports") for total consideration of US$10.36 million. Additional details of the transaction can be found in a press release that was issued on March 1, 2024.

"We are excited to complete the US$10.36 million sale of Complexity that follows the December 2023 sale of our Frankly radio business assets for US$3.40 million. Combined we have unlocked US$13.76 million of value for our shareholders, which we intend to strategically redeploy in our business and support the FaZe Holdings acquisition. In fact, FaZe had a market capitalization of US$14.00 million on October 19, 2023, the day before we announced the acquisition. Increasing our scale, enhancing our capabilities, and optimizing our assets are important near-term strategies as we focus on creating sustainable value for our shareholders," noted Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME | TSXV:GAME) is a vertically integrated, digital media, entertainment and technology company that connects global brands with gaming and youth culture audiences. GameSquare's end-to-end platform includes GCN, a digital media company focused on gaming and esports audiences, Cut+Sew (Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency, USA, Code Red Esports Ltd., a UK based esports talent agency, Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio, Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business, Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform. Through the pending merger with FaZe Holdings, GameSquare will also operate one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world.

