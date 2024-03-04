3 Rivers Capital Announces the Promotion of Nick Conti to Vice President, Transactions Team

Conti To Play An Integral Part In the Private Equity Firm's Growing Investment Operations Including Transaction Dynamics and Business Development, Reporting To

3 Rivers Capital Managing Director, Michael Zhong

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Private equity firm 3 Rivers Capital (https://3riverscap.com/) has announced the promotion of Nick Conti to Vice President, Transactions Team, effective immediately. Headquartered in the private equity firm's Pittsburgh location, Conti will report to 3 Rivers Capital Managing Director, Michael Zhong.

Nick Conti Vice President, Transactions Team3 Rivers Capital

In his new position as Vice President, Transactions Team, Conti will play a vital role in all investment activities, including, but not limited to, transaction evaluation and executing, business development, investment thesis creation, and portfolio company monitoring.

Since joining 3 Rivers Capital in 2021, Conti has been an integral part of the transaction team. Prior to 3 Rivers Capital, he invested in healthcare deals at Highmark Health as a member of their Corporate Development and Venture Capital team. Before that Conti was an investment banker at Baker Tilly. Conti is a proud graduate of Youngstown State University (BBA) and Duke University (MBA).

"We are excited to announce the promotion of Conti. In his time at 3RC, he has excelled at identifying and analyzing investment opportunities, building strong relationships, and furthering our thesis within the health care, IT, and business services categories." said Zhong.

About 3 Rivers Capital:

3 Rivers Capital is a private equity firm focused on control acquisitions of small businesses with EBITDA between $3-10M. Since its founding in 2005, 3 Rivers Capital has built expertise in acquiring family and entrepreneur-owned businesses that present a clear and compelling opportunity to create significant value. 3 Rivers Capital adds value through active ownership and supportive partnerships with highly motivated management teams. Visit https://3riverscap.com/.

