DURECT Corporation: DURECT and Charles River Laboratories Enter into Co-Marketing and Collaboration Agreement for ALZET Product Line in U.S. and Canada

Partnership agreement will be the first-ever co-marketing and sales collaboration for the ALZET Osmotic Pumps Portfolio and Associated Product Line in the U.S. and Canada





Both companies will jointly market and commercialize the ALZET product line to customers over a multi-year period

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX), today announced that it has entered into a co-marketing and collaboration agreement with Charles River Laboratories for the ALZET® Osmotic Pumps Portfolio and Associated Product Line in the U.S. and Canada. Charles River is a highly respected, global provider of drug discovery and non-clinical development solutions.

Charles River Research Models & Services (RMS) sales and marketing teams will collaborate with DURECT to jointly market and commercialize the ALZET product line to existing and new customers in the pharmaceutical industry and academic laboratories over a multi-year period. Charles River RMS will provide dedicated marketing resources and collaborate with DURECT to develop and roll out a broad range of sales and marketing initiatives for ALZET. DURECT will remain responsible for manufacturing, marketing support, order fulfillment and customer billing.

"The DURECT and Charles River RMS teams are excited by this synergistic commercial partnership," said James E. Brown, D.V.M., President and CEO of DURECT. "Both teams look forward to collaborating to broaden awareness, promote and expand ALZET sales across the U.S. and Canada."

About ALZET Osmotic Pumps

The ALZET product line consists of miniature implantable pumps and a range of accessories for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. ALZET pumps continuously deliver drugs, hormones, and other test agents at controlled rates for durations ranging from 1 day to 6 weeks. They eliminate the need for external connections, frequent handling, or repeated dosing. The wide use and broad application of the ALZET product line is evidenced by more than 22,000 references in the scientific literature. ALZET pumps are neither approved nor intended for human use. For more information about the ALZET product line, please visit https://www.alzet.com/.

About DURECT Corporation

DURECT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of epigenetic therapies that target dysregulated DNA methylation to transform the treatment of serious and life-threatening conditions, including acute organ injury and cancer. Larsucosterol, DURECT's lead drug candidate, binds to and inhibits the activity of DNA methyltransferases (DNMTs), epigenetic enzymes that are elevated and associated with hypermethylation found in alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH) patients. Larsucosterol is in clinical development for the potential treatment of AH, for which FDA has granted a Fast Track Designation. In addition, POSIMIR® (bupivacaine solution) for infiltration use, a non-opioid analgesic utilizing the innovative SABER® platform technology, is FDA-approved and is exclusively licensed to Innocoll Pharmaceuticals for sale and distribution in the United States. For more information about DURECT, please visit www.durect.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at https://x.com/DURECTCorp.

