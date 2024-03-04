Pexapark, a Swiss consulting firm, says the new year started with "robust activity" for power purchase agreements (PPAs). It says that lower power and commodity prices drove a 12. 8% month-on-month decline in all tracked PPA prices. European developers signed 21 PPAs for 916 MW of capacity in January 2024, according to a new report from Pexapark. January's deal count marked a drop from 26 PPA announcements in December, but was slightly higher than in January 2023. The total volume was 6% down month on month and lagged behind January 2023, when 1,194 MW were recorded. However, Pexapark said this ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...