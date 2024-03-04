Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2024) - Visit DIAS Geophysical/Airborne at Booth #643 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About DIAS Geophysical/Airborne

Dias is a technology leader in innovative geophysical systems. Our airborne, ground, and borehole survey services provide our clients with accurate and valuable insight into geological structure, lithology, and mineralization, enabling them to reduce risk and make rapid strategic exploration decisions. Dias works on a wide variety of geologic models including epithermal systems, porphyries, skarns, unconformity deposits, and ultramafic intrusions, and we specialize in deep-search capabilities. Our technologies are used to explore for copper, gold, nickel, lithium, silver, uranium, zinc and more. Deliverables include dense 3D datasets and accurate 3D inversion models that are flexible to suit individual client needs. Our unique geophysical systems and can be deployed anywhere in the world and can be adapted to virtually any project requirement or challenge.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

DIAS Geophysical/Airborne

Jonathan Rudd

306-700-6442

info@diasgeo.com

www.diasgeo.com

SOURCE: Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)