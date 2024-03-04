Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2024) - RARE EARTH RIDGE CORP. (the "Company" or "Rare Earth Ridge") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Sharyn Alexander to the board of directors of the Company.

Sharyn Alexander is an accomplished mining professional with a 20-year background in the mining and mineral exploration industry. Her diversified skillset brings a strong combination of technical expertise and business acumen to the Company. She currently serves as President of Sun Summit Minerals Corp., a Canadian explorer focused on discovery in British Columbia, and is also a Director of Crestfield Copper Inc., a private company with projects in Arizona. Additionally, Sharyn is a member of the Mineral Tenure Act Modernization Committee with the B.C. Association for Mineral Exploration (AME). Past experience includes working with companies such as B2Gold, Barrick (Australia), and SRK Consulting. Sharyn earned her Bachelor of Science in Geology at McMaster University and her Masters of Science in Geology at the University of Toronto.

Barry Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Rare Earth Ridge, comments, "We are very pleased to welcome Ms Alexander to our board of directors. Her tenure and experience in the mining industry will help introduce Rare Earth Ridge and its Mount Hart project to the markets and potential new investors."

About Rare Earth Ridge Resources

Rare Earth Ridge Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company with its 100% owned Mount Major Hart property located in British Columbia. The Company is focussed on rare earth elements and rare metals, particularly lithium and rubidium. More information can be found at the Company's website at www.rareearthridgeresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF RARE EARTH RIDGE RESOURCES CORP.

"Barry Miller"

President, CEO and Director

T: (778) 232-1878

E: barry@rareearthridge.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Rare Earth Ridge. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Rare Earth Ridge. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although Rare Earth Ridge believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Rare Earth Ridge can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200262

SOURCE: Rare Earth Ridge Resources Corp.