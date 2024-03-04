Anzeige
WKN: A2AKFX | ISIN: NL0011606264 | Ticker-Symbol: 2GH
Tradegate
04.03.24
15:25 Uhr
48,200 Euro
+0,400
+0,84 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2024
85 Leser
Merus N.V.: Merus to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2024. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast of the presentation will be contemporaneously available on the Investors pageof the Company's website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merusis a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus' website, Xand LinkedIn.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
