PMB Aerospace Corporation Announces Shareholder Update

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / PMB AEROSPACE CORPORATION (OTC PINK:PMBY) ("the Company'), announces that it has changed its name and business focus. On October 13th, 2022, a majority of shareholders and the board of directors deemed it advantageous to take the company back to its original aerospace domain. The company's name was subsequently changed in compliance with the state of Nevada to PMB Aerospace Corporation. The company filed its Issuer Action Notification with FINRA, completing in July 2023.

The decision to return to the Aerospace Industry was based upon recent contraction and expansion in the industry that has created an opportunity for PMB Aerospace to distinguish itself as a leader in the Aerospace and Transportation industries as it relates to propulsion, fuel efficiency, battery technology and safety. With the increased demand for global communications and transportation of people, goods, and services, the Company is well positioned with emerging technologies to address the future needs of an expanding global economy.

The Company is returning to its roots relative to the research and development of layered encapsulated formulations for the Battery, Rocket Launch and Satellite industries with commercial and government applications in the transportation and power industries. We will develop a new class of rocket engine that will be safer with greater lift capability while reducing greenhouse gas. Patent improvements will exceed original design and performance. The company's encapsulation formulations for power generation and fuel formulations, will address the concerns associated with the effects of carbon-based fuels on climate change by significantly reducing carbon footprint and pollutants, while improving fuel performance and safety.

Formerly named Space Propulsion Systems Inc., PMB Aerospace Corporation reestablishes its operations as a transformational technology corporation set to develop and commercialize products for a diverse range of industry sectors. The company focus will include teaming with other industry leaders and the government to advance research and improve design, manufacturing, operation, and maintenance applications over an array of global business areas.

