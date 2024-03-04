Ringler Announces Another Year of Record Production and Celebrates Top Producers at Annual Meeting

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Ringler, a leading settlement planning company in the United States, is pleased to announce its record-setting 2023 production numbers. The company placed almost $1.8 billion in net annuity premium, representing a 40% growth from the previous year.





The company's success was celebrated at its Annual Meeting in Newport Beach, California, where it also inducted 27 Ringler consultants into the various Ringler Honors Clubs. The highest honor, Producer of the Year, was awarded to Brian Farrell. In addition, Rich Ryan was awarded the David V. Ringler Award for Innovation; Heather Anderson, Don Engels, David Pullin, and Jim Volanti were awarded the Model Producer awards; Simon Rossetter was given the Ringler Ambassador award; Connor Kennedy was honored as a Rising Star; and Bill Wright was honored as the recipient of the 2023 Chairman's Award.

Ringler's President and CEO, Gerardo Monroy, said, "Winning is part of the culture at Ringler. We strive to deliver a win to every single party on every single case and it shows in the work we do. In 2023, we positively impacted thousands of individuals and families with a structured settlement that helps them achieve financial peace of mind and a more secure financial future. The fact that our drive and our energy also translate to success for the company is a testament to the people who make up the Ringler family and I'm extremely proud to be one of them."

