Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2024) - Founders Metals Inc. (TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) (FSE: 9DL0) ("Founders" or the "Company") announces that select intervals of Froyo Gold Zone drill core from its 2023 drilling program will be on display at this year's PDAC Core Shack on Tuesday, March 5, and Wednesday, March 6, at booth number 3108B. Additionally, Founders announces intercepting a vein of gold in its most recent drilling stepping northwest along the Froyo Gold Zone.

Figure 1: Photos of gold vein in hole 24GG04 drill core from latest drilling northwest along the Froyo Gold Trend.

The gold vein occurs within a broad zone of intense shearing, quartz/quartz-carbonate veining, and sulphide content of up to ~25%. Assays for the hole are pending and results are expected within 2 weeks.

Option and RSU grant

Founders Metals Board of Directors has granted share-based incentive compensation to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. Pursuant to its Option and RSU Plans, 1,600,000 Options and 2,700,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") have been issued. The options are exercisable at a price of C$1.56 per share and will expire 5 years from the grant date. The RSUs vest over a period of 12 to 36 months from the grant date.

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals is a Canadian exploration company with properties in North and South America. The Company focuses on acquiring and advancing gold projects in the Guiana Shield. Its flagship asset is the 20,000 ha Antino Gold Project in Suriname, where artisanal surface/alluvial mining has produced over 500,000 gold ounces to date1. Using its diamond drilling equipment, the Company drilled over 10,000 m in 2023 and is fully financed for up to 30,000 m in 2024.

12022 Technical Report - Antino Project; Suriname, South America. K. Raffle, BSc, P. Geo & Rock Lefrançois, BSc, P.Geo.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

