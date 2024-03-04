Anzeige
Montag, 04.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2AD2Q | ISIN: DK0060696300
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement
No. 11/2024

Copenhagen, 04 March 2024


Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.

Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.

The following transactions have been executed from 26 February - 01 March 2024:

Number of sharesAverage
purchase price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement1,429,849 172,362,420
26-Feb-2411,460126.351,447,923
27-Feb-2410,818126.551,368,970
28-Feb-2410,000127.401,274,028
29-Feb-247,570126.45957,249
1-Mar-249,093127.581,160,087
Total, 26 Feb - 01 Mar 202448,941126.856,208,259
Bought from CAF, 01 Mar 2024*22,228126.852,819,663
Bought from CWO, 01 Mar 2024*10,250126.851,300,232
Accumulated, under the programme1,511,268 182,690,573

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 26 February - 01 March 2024 is
attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 1,893,017 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.18% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

Attachments

  • Company Announcement no 11 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5df7e73c-3dd2-4d18-bc26-657c4e1526a4)
  • PUBLIC_SBB_SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b69216f5-f042-4241-83d5-e1ab58b9f8f9)
  • PDMR notification CAF 01 Mar 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7c5c338b-3f3e-4068-b1c0-4fa278848c26)
  • PDMR notification CWO 01 Mar 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c86f9571-40c1-47fc-8468-37e5ea1c5bf3)

