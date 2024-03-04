Intellias, the global software engineering and digital consultancy company, has announced that it has consolidated its retail growth, expanding account growth by +40% in the last 12 months.

As well as adding over 40 new logos to its roster of global brands last year across all of its key sector verticals, including retail, financial services and mobility, Intellias now works with 12 leading international FMCGs and retailers on their digital transformation. These include department store Magasin du Nord, which was formerly owned by Debenhams until 2021, and TemaBit, part of the Fozzy Group.

Intellias was also recognized for its work with existing clients, including Travis Perkins, having been shortlisted in a raft of 2023 industry awards, including the UK IT Industry Awards, the UK Ecommerce Awards and the Modern Retail Awards, for its work supporting the UK's largest builders' merchants' B2B ecommerce capabilities.

In addition to rapidly increasing the number of new clients and expanding existing customer relationships, Intellias has also grown its ecosphere of retail technology partners. These strategic alliances enable Intellias to continue to provide best-of-breed tech solutions to brands and retailers, which unlock the digital experiences that drive value, growth and sales opportunities as well as delivering significant ROI. Already partnering with key technology leaders, including AWS, Microsoft and Google Cloud, in 2023 Intellias inked new strategic alliances with 13 partners, including ecommerce platform BigCommerce, headless commerce platform and MACH Alliance member Commercetools, Contentful, Blue Yonder and AI-site search solution, Bloomreach.

Alexander Goncharuk, VP of Global Retail at Intellias, commented: "With digital transformation remaining a critical cornerstone for retail performance, we're excited to be partnering with some of the best, forward-thinking solution providers that are delivering new capabilities to brands and retailers. Whether its unlocking Gen AI use cases, leveraging automation to drive supply chain and operational efficiencies or exploring new ways to enhance shopper engagement digitally in-store via retail media, we're able to bring together the systems integrations needed to maintain margin, increase sales and deliver far reaching ROI and value."

In 2023, Intellias continued its international expansion, opening new international markets including India, Columbia and Portugal. This follows 70% growth in 2022, which saw Intellias opening new offices in Croatia, Bulgaria, Spain, Portugal, and Poland and acquiring Digitally Inspired, a fast-growing UK-based development company focusing on retail and eCommerce industries. In 2024, Intellias will accelerate its international expansion, with further growth in the U.S. a key target.

Intellias has supported its global growth trajectory with a wealth of new senior executive hires, having announced the appointment of Alexander Goncharuk as VP of Global Retail, bolstering its retail division with decades of digital transformation experience. It also announced the appointment of Anurag Tyagi as VP of Retail Sales in North America and Myles Bunbury as VP of Consumer Solutions, who also focuses on North America's retail vertical, to accelerate the business' retail capabilities and further expansion.

About Intellias

Intellias is a software engineering and digital consultancy company working with Fortune 500 enterprises and digital innovators, which helps retail businesses and brands accelerate their digital transformation, at pace and scale, sustainably.

Intellias empowers retailers operating in Europe, North America, MENA and APAC to embrace innovation at scale. With two decades of experience cooperating with leading brands including Travis Perkins, HelloFresh, HERE Technologies, and TomTom, Intellias is geared towards ensuring the sustained success of clients on their value journey.

The company has been featured in the Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP, recognised by Inc. 5000, and acknowledged in Forbes and in the GSA UK Awards. Intellias' expertise in helping retailers digitize their operations has been recognized at the UK IT Industry Awards, UK eCommerce Awards, Modern Retail Awards, National Technology Awards, and DevOps Excellence by Computing.com.

