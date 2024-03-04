Sitoo, a leading could-native Point of Sale (POS) and Unified Commerce Platform, has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Unified Commerce Platforms Anchored by POS for Tier 2 Retailers.

Sitoo helps global fashion and lifestyle retailers create positive shopping experiences every time and everywhere. Driven by the belief that shopping should be simple and seamless, Sitoo enables retailers to unify all physical stores and online sales channels in real-time and empowers store associates to deliver seamless cross-channel experiences.

This ability to unify sales channels and provide seamless shopping experiences is swiftly becoming a top priority for retailers across the globe. According to 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Unified Commerce Platforms Anchored by POS for Tier 2 Retailers1: "Tier 2 Retail CIOs should consider POS unified commerce platforms to enable retailers to provide uninterrupted experiences, allowing customers to browse, transact, acquire and consume anywhere and everywhere."

"As a result, the requirement for open architecture has rapidly emerged as a high priority for Tier 2 retailers planning new POS deployments, and has further accelerated over the past 12 months."

"Moreover, this approach addressed the primary need for agility required in response to the ongoing disruptions in the market and rapidly changing customer expectations, and retailers' emerging strategies for modular and composable business applications."

As well as being recognized in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Unified Commerce Platforms Anchored by POS for Tier 2 Retailers, Sitoo has continued its rapid growth. Already Sitoo works with leading European retailers including Scandinavia's largest fashion retailer, Varner, across 1,200 stores, as well as ALDO Shoes, TFG London, Skechers, Georg Jensen and Levi's. Sitoo also launched in the U.S. with fast-growth sporting goods retailer, Rally House, the first native North American brand to implement and roll-out Sitoo POS and Unified Commerce Platform across its 200 stores, and which is one of the businesses already benefiting from the approach identified in the Gartner report.

Commenting on its decision to implement Sitoo, Kristen Liebert, Vice President of Business Transformation and Treasurer at Rally House, said: "The technology we were using wasn't growing with us and was really holding us back. We needed a POS that was cloud-native, could scale with us, and handle the high volume we were starting to see. We wanted technology that was omnichannel and would take us into the future and a partner that was solution-focused."

"With our legacy systems because they were slow and unstable our associates didn't even try to get customer capture because it was one more thing that would slow down the transaction but now, with Sitoo, we're seeing a 90% customer capture rate in many of our stores because the technology and the way it integrates is so seamless."

A further recommendation within the Gartner report is that CIOs aiming for unified retail commerce should seek modular and flexible POS solutions that can deliver agile implementation. This ensures resilience in rapidly changing environments while enabling store associates to easily access data, information and insights from various applications, including POS, through an easily navigable front-end User Interface (UI). The report also advises that CIOs should verify the vendor's capability to deliver cloud-native POS solutions that guarantee adequate resilience, data security and privacy through a thorough assessment of its disaster recovery features as per the report.

As a cloud-native rather than cloud-based solution, Sitoo guarantees resilience, data security, and privacy. Recognized for its commitment to composable and open architecture, Sitoo is a certified member of the MACH Alliance, a group of independent tech companies which champion future-proof, open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems for retailers, advocating for an approach driven by Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless solutions.

Jens Levin, Sitoo co-founder and CEO, said: "Being recognized by Gartner is a valued testament to the approach we take on our mission to create positive shopping experiences every time, and everywhere. We know flexibility is the future of retail, and it's simply not feasible for any one vendor alone to keep pace with all the changes needed to drive long-term performance this is only possible when powered by best-of-breed partnerships. With the approach we take and support we offer, retailers can build their own ecosystems with these best-of-breed solutions that can effectively adapt to change."

"We strive to give retailers the freedom they need today and the assurance they need to meet needs in the future that they don't know about yet," Levin added.

Access the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Unified Commerce Platforms Anchored by POS for Tier 2 Retailers here for more insight and information.

About Sitoo

Sitoo, the cloud-native Unified Commerce Platform anchored by POS, helps global fashion and lifestyle retailers create positive shopping experiences every time and everywhere. Driven by the belief that shopping should be simple and seamless, Sitoo enables retailers to unify all physical stores and online sales channels in real time and empowers store associates to deliver seamless cross-channel experiences. Sitoo is a certified member of MACH Alliance and, with game-changing retail tech, gives retailers the foundations and the flexibility they need to run their retail business on their terms. The fast growing Swedish tech company is trusted by 300+ brands and retail chains in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America.

