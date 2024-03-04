Anzeige
04.03.2024 | 14:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Kancera AB (105/24)

With effect from March 05, 2024, the subscription rights in Kancera AB will be
traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 14, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   KAN TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021627957              
Order book ID:  325830                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from March 05, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Kancera AB
will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   KAN BTA                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021627965              
Order book ID:  325831                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
