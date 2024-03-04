AI/ML Innovations Inc. Welcomes Esmat Naikyar as Interim Chief Product Officer to Drive Healthcare Innovation

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (the "Company" or "AIML") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a leading company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce the addition of Esmat Naikyar (BSc, Chemical Engineering) as Interim Chief Product Officer to the dynamic team at AIML. Esmat's role will be instrumental in steering the Company toward ambitious goals in the development of Neural Networks and other AI & ML healthcare products. Esmat's unique perspective and skill set make him an invaluable addition to the AI/ML Innovations' family.

Esmat Naikyar: A Rising Star in Health Tech Leadership

Esmat Naikyar brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to his role as Interim Chief Product Officer. His background showcases a strong foundation in leading start-ups that pioneer a future where AI and big data converge to transform healthcare through the design and implementation of systems that employ AI for automated decision making. In his new role at AIML, Esmat will be at the forefront of guiding AIML's subsidiary, Health Gauge Inc., in the development of advanced Neural Networks, contributing to the ongoing evolution of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications in healthcare.

Simultaneously, AI/ML Innovations Inc. bids farewell to Bruce Matichuk, who served as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the Company and Health Gauge Inc. Bruce has been an integral part of the Company's journey, contributing his expertise to various technological advancements during his tenure.

Paul Duffy, CEO of AI/ML Innovations Inc. stated, "We are excited to welcome Esmat to our team as Interim Chief Product Officer. Esmat's passion for healthcare technology aligns seamlessly with our vision for AI and ML innovations. His presence will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of Health Gauge Inc. We also express our gratitude to Bruce Matichuk for his valuable contributions during his time as CTO."

Esmat Naikyar, Interim Chief Product Officer added, "I am honored to join AI/ML Innovations Inc. at a time when health tech is at the forefront of innovation. I look forward to working alongside the talented team to drive advancements in Neural Networks and AI & ML healthcare products, making a meaningful impact on the future of healthcare."

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 12.44% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Daniels, Executive Chairman

For more information about AI/ML Innovations :

For detailed information please see AI/ML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca

For further information, contact: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For AI/ML Innovations Investors

Certain statements made in this press release that are not based on historical information are forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, AI/ML Innovations' expectations concerning management's plans, objectives, and strategies, including strategies for defending the Company's intellectual property. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. AI/ML Innovations Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by AI/ML with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com