Montag, 04.03.2024
Diese Vervielfacher-Perlen gilt es jetzt im Depot zu haben…
WKN: A2DWRS | ISIN: US12687E1047 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
CABLEVISION HOLDING SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CABLEVISION HOLDING SA GDR 5-Tage-Chart
04.03.2024 | 15:02
Cablevision Holding S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH) will host a webcast presentation on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, March 11, 2024, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=WVi10I3Z

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts
In Buenos Aires:

In London

In New York
Cablevisión Holding S.A

Jasford IR

Fig Corporate Communications
Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417
Email: ir@cvh.com.ar
www.cvh.com.ar

Alex Money
Tel: +44 20 3289 5300
Email: alex@jasford.com

Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

