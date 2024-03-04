Mercer Mass Timber Launches Mass Timber Installation Services

Redefining the construction landscape with a vertically integrated approach, offering innovative on-site services for all stages

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Mercer Mass Timber, a low-carbon advanced manufacturer of timber building materials and a subsidiary of Mercer International Inc., today announced the launch of its mass timber erection division; Mercer Mass Timber Construction Services.

Mercer Mass Timber Construction Services offers both comprehensive on-site installation for fully integrated construction and project consultancy for clients seeking expert guidance and strategic support. This expansion marks a significant step forward for Mercer Mass Timber, enabling customers to achieve greater project efficiency and faster completion times.

Historically, the construction industry has faced challenges with fragmented processes and siloed communication between a wide range of stakeholders. These operational silos are further impacted by lagging technological advancement and digitization, an aging workforce, and a lack of skilled workers, which widens issues like poor information sharing, uncoordinated efforts, and ultimately, project inefficiencies and failures.

Mercer Mass Timber's Construction Services bridges this gap by integrating engineering, manufacturing, and construction teams under one roof for unparalleled control over the entire construction process. This holistic approach fosters collaboration, ensuring safe, rapid, and risk-managed installation for mass timber projects.

From concept to completion - a comprehensive approach to timber construction

Mercer Mass Timber's Construction Services takes a vertically integrated approach, minimizing project complexities by taking control at every stage. This means meticulously detailed production plans, combined with in-house engineering expertise and precise logistics work together to deliver faster completion times and reduced costs - a critical competitive advantage for developers and owners prioritizing speed to occupancy.

But the benefits extend beyond speed. Controlling the entire process allows Mercer Mass Timber's team to optimize communication and resource allocation, leading to less waste, minimized risks, and streamlined construction schedules. By synchronizing the expertise of various teams, they ensure a seamless workflow with minimal scope gaps, fostering smoother project execution and minimizing potential hiccups.

From pre-construction to completion, Mercer Mass Timber leverages advanced project models to optimize resource allocation, mitigate risk and costly on-site fixes, and ensure seamless coordination, laying a solid foundation for a seamless construction process. Experienced engineering and BIM teams further ensure installation methods seamlessly integrate with other trades and subcontractors, resulting in a unified building system that benefits all stakeholders.

Legacy construction expertise across sectors

With over 35 successful mass timber projects under their belt across sectors like commercial, industrial, and multi-family buildings, the Mercer Mass Timber Construction Services team bring unparalleled expertise and industry know-how to every project. This proven track record across North America ensures quality service every time, adhering to the highest industry standards while pushing the boundaries of sustainable construction.

"In order to be competitive in today's market, our customers need the assurance that their projects will be completed on-time, on-budget, and with exceptional aesthetics and quality," said Brian Merwin, Senior Vice President at Mercer Mass Timber. "Now, with the launch of Construction Services, we're extending our mass timber production capabilities to support the entire project lifecycle with a value engineering led approach. By offering comprehensive planning, scheduling, on-site installation, and quality control from one vendor, we're empowering developers and owners to unlock the full potential of mass timber. At Mercer Mass Timber, we're not just building structures; we're revolutionizing the way construction works."

Construction Services key offerings include:

Full mass timber structure erection: Utilizing proprietary mass timber-specific tools, Mercer Mass Timber handles the complete timber installation process, including layout, crane management, mass timber rigging, temporary structure bracing, and hardware installation.

Utilizing proprietary mass timber-specific tools, Mercer Mass Timber handles the complete timber installation process, including layout, crane management, mass timber rigging, temporary structure bracing, and hardware installation. Logistics planning & installation sequencing : Meticulous planning ensures efficient material delivery and on-site management.

: Meticulous planning ensures efficient material delivery and on-site management. Lift/bracing engineering : In-house engineering expertise ensures safe and efficient lifting and bracing solutions.

: In-house engineering expertise ensures safe and efficient lifting and bracing solutions. Site supervision/consultation : Dedicated superintendents and construction managers provide on-site oversight and support throughout the installation process.

: Dedicated superintendents and construction managers provide on-site oversight and support throughout the installation process. Construction scheduling: Advanced scheduling tools optimize resource allocation and minimize delays.

Advanced scheduling tools optimize resource allocation and minimize delays. Modeling & technology: Project models that simulate construction activities and BIM technology ensure seamless communication and coordination.

Project models that simulate construction activities and BIM technology ensure seamless communication and coordination. Project management : Detailed plans and close collaboration with clients, subcontractors, and suppliers ensure smooth project execution.

: Detailed plans and close collaboration with clients, subcontractors, and suppliers ensure smooth project execution. Labor management: Vertical integration with engineering and manufacturing teams optimizes workflow and resource allocation.

Vertical integration with engineering and manufacturing teams optimizes workflow and resource allocation. Quality control: Unwavering commitment to quality ensures projects meet the highest standards.

Unwavering commitment to quality ensures projects meet the highest standards. Water mitigation implementation: Working knowledge and expertise of mass timber water mitigation strategies to best meet client goals.

To learn more about Mercer Mass Timber's new Construction Services, please visit https://mercermasstimber.com.

Visit Mercer Mass Timber at Booth #956 during the International Mass Timber Conference (IMTC) March 26-28 to learn more about Construction Services and other innovative solutions for mass timber construction.

About Mercer Mass Timber

Mercer Mass Timber (MMT) is a low-carbon advanced manufacturer of bio-based building materials that empowers communities worldwide to build beautiful, zero-carbon timber buildings. As the largest manufacturer of mass timber in North America, MMT's people, resources, and technology combine to create built environments that inspire and enable builders, developers, and designers to forge greener, more equitable communities.

MMT is backed by Mercer International, one of the world's largest market pulp producers.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the USA and Canada with consolidated annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 210 thousand cubic meters of cross-laminated timber, 45,000 cubic meters of glulam, 17 million pallets and 150,000 metric tons of wood pellets.

To obtain further information on the company, please visit its website at mercerint.com

###

PR contacts:

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

mmt@rlyl.com

Mercer Mass Timber

Shel Tejamo, Director of Marketing

shel.tejamo@mercerint.com

341-221-8797

SOURCE: Mercer Mass Timber

View the original press release on accesswire.com