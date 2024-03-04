North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2024) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of copper porphyry-style mineralization in a newly identified mineralized system 1 km northeast of the company's 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji.

Porphyry style mineralization was discovered from surface drilling at the Wailoaloa prospect as part of the company's regional exploration program. Bench sampling in the area revealed a wide stockwork area of anomalous copper, gold and tellurium mineralization at surface. An initial drillhole (TUDDH-662) was designed to follow up the surface results. The Lion One geological team identified porphyry-style mineralization and alteration downhole and three subsequent drillholes were drilled to follow-up this discovery: TUDDH-669, TUDDH-679, and TUDDH-687. The last of these drillholes, TUDDH-687, intersected three separate zones of anomalous copper mineralization, ranging from over 120 m to over 200 m in downhole length. Copper mineralization is strongly correlated with anomalous gold mineralization downhole. Pervasive propylitic and potassic alteration was observed in TUDDH-687 with the intensity of potassic alteration increasing with depth down the hole. Copper mineralization occurs as chalcopyrite, bornite, and native copper. Mineralization remains open in all directions.

The discovery of copper porphyry mineralization at Tuvatu is an exciting development for the company. The Navilawa Caldera is known to host high-grade alkaline gold mineralization yet it has also been explored historically for copper. A large copper-gold system has long been hypothesized at depth. The drill holes included in this news release represent the first drill holes ever drilled to test for such a porphyry target. To have intersected multiple zones of extended copper mineralization at this stage of the Wailoaloa exploration program is very encouraging and indicates the potential for a much larger system nearby.

Table 1. Highlights of exploration drilling at Wailoaloa. For full results see Table 3 and Table 4 in the Appendix.

Hole ID From To Interval (m) Cu (%) TUDDH-662 110.8 274.0 163.2 0.17 TUDDH-687 0.0 210.8 210.8 0.13 TUDDH-687 377.8 525.2 147.4 0.15 TUDDH-687 658.1 785.9 127.8 0.12

Figure 1. Plan View of Wailoaloa Drillholes in Relation to Tuvatu. The Wailoaloa discovery is approximately 1 km northeast of Tuvatu. Underground development at Tuvatu are shown in red.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Figure 2. Cross-Section of the Wailoaloa Drillholes, Looking East. Zones of elevated copper mineralization are shown in red boxes. Three zones of anomalous copper mineralization are observed in TUDDH-687, and one in TUDDH-662. TUDDH-662 and TUDDH-687 both terminated in anomalous copper mineralization. Assays are pending for drillholes TUDDH-669 and TUDDH-679.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Geology

Surface sampling in the Wailoaloa area led to the discovery of a widespread zone of weakly to moderately anomalous gold associated with a strong copper anomaly. Mineralization is controlled by a large stockwork system with a minimum proven surface extent of 150 m N-S by 100 m E-W. The stockwork system dips steeply to the south. Numerous copper showings have been identified in a wide halo around the Wailoaloa prospect, including strong malachite staining after chalcopyrite in the historic Qalibua adit 250 m to the northwest of Wailoaloa. This suggests a system of potentially considerable size. Additional copper showings have also been identified throughout the Navilawa Caldera, such as the historic Kingston adit as well as the Matanavatu showings, 1800 m northwest and 1500 m north of Wailoaloa respectively.

TUDDH-662

TUDDH-662 was the first drill hole designed to test the surface copper anomaly at Wailoaloa. The lithology down hole consists dominantly of alternating unsorted to poorly sorted polymictic volcanic breccia with lesser massive monzonite. The volcanic breccia includes alkaline monzonite, porphyry, and re-worked breccia clasts, with gradational zones of finer grain material. It is cross-cut locally by monomictic clast-supported hydrothermal breccias with strongly bleached angular to sub-rounded clasts, as well as monzonite intrusives and late-stage unaltered pyroxene porphyry dykes.

Drill hole TUDDH-662 intersected one major zone of elevated copper mineralization, averaging 0.17% Cu over 163.2 m from 110.8 m to 274.0 m depth with a peak copper value of 1.0%. This zone coincides both with an abundance of secondary cross-cutting stockwork veinlets and with intense bleaching that overprints the background propylitic alteration. Chalcopyrite mineralization occurs within the stockwork veinlets as well as finely disseminated throughout the zone.

TUDDH-687

TUDDH-687 was the fourth and final drillhole drilled at the Wailoaloa prospect before the onset of the wet season in Fiji. It was drilled in a south-southeast direction based on surface structural measurements and oriented drill core measurements from TUDDH-662.

The lithology in TUDDH-687 consists primarily of unsorted to poorly sorted, polymictic, matrix-supported volcanic breccia with an overall clast to matrix ratio of 70:30, with rare intervals of hydrothermal cement up to several meters in width. The volcanic breccia is locally intersected by monzonite dykes and late pyroxene porphyry dykes, similar to TUDDH-662.

Alteration throughout the hole progresses from outer propylitic in the upper part of the hole to potassic in the bottom part of the hole, with patches of intense bleaching. The outer propylitic alteration in the upper part of the hole occurs as widespread patchy to pervasive epidote-chlorite alteration with intervals of intense silica-sericite bleaching. Copper mineralization in this part of the hole occurs as cryptic hairline veinlets of chalcopyrite. This corresponds to the first major zone of copper mineralization in TUDDH-687, with the top 210.8 m of the hole returning a composite grade of 0.13% Cu.

The second major zone of copper mineralization occurs from 377.8 m to 525.2 m downhole and returned a composite grade of 0.15% Cu. This interval corresponds to an increase in alteration from pervasive bleaching (propylitic) to an assemblage of potassic feldspar, magnetite, and possibly tremolite (inner propylitic to potassic and calc-potassic alteration). Here, thin but distinct B-type veins of quartz-bornite and quartz-chalcopyrite-bornite are observed. The presence of blebby disseminated bornite and (rare) patchy native copper is a distinctive feature of TUDDH-687.

The third major zone of copper mineralization, grading 0.12% Cu from 658.1 m to 785.9 m, is dominated by intense texturally-destructive K-feldspar-magnetite alteration with coarse crystalline secondary anhedral "shreddy" biotite. Late, discrete sericite-silica-pyrite veinlets which overprint potassic alteration assemblages throughout the sequence suggest evidence of multiple overprinting alteration events.

Surface Sampling

Lion One Metals completed surface sampling programs in the Wailoaloa area in 2019 and again in 2023 as part of the regional exploration program, consisting primarily of bench sampling along newly excavated access trails. A total of 443 samples are included in this news release (Table 6), focused on the Wailoaloa drill area. Of these samples, 72 (16%) returned copper grades in excess of 2000 ppm, and 141 (32%) returned copper grades in excess of 1000 ppm. Copper grades above 500 ppm are considered anomalous. The Wailoaloa area is therefore strongly anomalous in copper. The surface copper anomaly outlined by the Wailoaloa sampling is 150 m by 100 m in size and may be expanded further with additional sampling.

Figure 3. Plan View of Wailoaloa Drillholes in Relation to Surface Sampling Results. Bench sampling in the Wailoaloa area from 2019 to 2023 revealed a strong surface copper anomaly approximately 150 m x 100 m in size.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Table 2. Top 10 Copper Results from Surface Sampling at Wailoaloa. For full results see Table 6 in the Appendix.

Sample ID Cu (ppm) Au (ppm) TUS010518 7570 0.28 TUS010474 6540 0.30 TUS010475 6070 1.09 TUS010397 5750 0.18 TUS010183 5740 0.08 TUS010488 5280 0.11 TUS010520 5210 0.79 TUS010490 5130 0.09 TUS010207 4860 0.79 TUS010476 4810 0.92

Figure 4. Example Mineralization from Wailoaloa Drillholes. Top left: Coarse bornite veinlet within patch of intense potassic alteration (TUDDH-687, 709.5 m). Top middle: Inner propylitic alteration with silica stockwork veining and coarse blebs of chalcopyrite (TUDDH-687, 732.5 m). Top right: Stringers and blebs of magnetite (TUDDH-687, 739.9 m). Bottom left: Magnetite stringer crosscut by chalcopyrite-bornite veinlet (TUDDH-687, 758 m). Bottom center: Potassium feldspar vein with microcrystalline chalcopyrite within potassically altered host with secondary biotite alteration (TUDDH-687, 745 m). Bottom right: Specks of native copper (circled in red) associated with quartz-epidote vein with yellow sericite selvage (TUDDH-687, 703 m). Width of core is 4.76 cm in each photo.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Figure 5. Example Lithology and Alteration, TUDDH-687. Sharp change in alteration style from intense bleaching to strong potassic alteration at 383.90 m, within polymictic matrix supported breccia. The increase in potassic alteration coincides with a sharp increase in copper mineralization. The composite assay value for the interval shown from 383.9 m to 389.5 m is 0.21% Cu. An isolated clast of re-worked breccia is visible within the greater breccia unit at the top right of the image. Width of core is 4.76 cm in each photo.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

Qualified Person (NI43-101)

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101"), Alex Nichol, MAIG, VP Geology and Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company, and has reviewed, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Lion One Laboratories / QAQC

Lion One adheres to rigorous QAQC procedures above and beyond basic regulatory guidelines in conducting its drilling, sampling, testing, and analyses. The Company operates its own geochemical assay laboratory and its own fleet of 7 diamond drill rigs using PQ, HQ and NQ sized drill rods.

Diamond drill core samples are logged and split by Lion One personnel on site and delivered to the Lion One Laboratory for preparation and analysis. All samples are pulverized at the Lion One lab to 85% passing through 75 microns and gold analysis is carried out using fire assay with an AA finish. Samples that return grades greater than 0.50 g/t Au are re-assayed three times to get two assays within 10% of each other. Samples that return grades greater than 10.00 g/t Au are re-analyzed by gravimetric method, which is considered more accurate for very high-grade samples.

Duplicates of all samples with grades above 0.5 g/t Au are also delivered to ALS Global Laboratories in Australia for check assay determinations using the same methods (Au-AA26 and Au-GRA22 where applicable). ALS also analyses 33 pathfinder elements by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61). The Lion One lab can test a range of up to 71 elements through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES), but currently focuses on a suite of 33 important pathfinder elements with an aqua regia digest and ICP-OES finish.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

As disclosed in its "Technical Report and PEA Update for the Tuvatu Gold Project" dated April 29, 2022, the 2018 Tuvatu resource estimate comprises 1,007,000 tonnes indicated at 8.50 g/t Au (274,600 oz. Au) and 1,325,000 tonnes inferred at 9.0 g/t Au (384,000 oz. Au) at a cut-off grade of 3.0 g/t Au. The technical report is available on the Lion One website at www.liononemetals.com and under the Lion One profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Appendix 1: Composite Drill Results, Collar Information, and Surface Sample Results

Table 3. Composited results from Wailoaloa exploration drillhole TUDDH-662 (grade >500 ppm Cu)

Hole ID From To Interval (m) Cu (ppm) TUDDH-662 44.7 45.3 0.6 559.20 TUDDH-662 49.8 50.1 0.3 853.68 TUDDH-662 51.9 52.2 0.3 511.76 TUDDH-662 55.5 57.3 1.8 553.37 TUDDH-662 93.7 94.3 0.6 1015.72 TUDDH-662 110.8 274.0 163.2 1661.80 TUDDH-662 276.7 277.3 0.6 737.67 TUDDH-662 285.1 285.4 0.3 638.37 TUDDH-662 293.2 309.1 15.9 875.62 TUDDH-662 314.8 377.5 0.9 866.93 TUDDH-662 316.3 327.1 10.8 773.33 TUDDH-662 331.9 332.2 0.3 655.25 TUDDH-662 334.3 335.2 0.9 809.33 TUDDH-662 346.9 348.7 1.8 599.71 TUDDH-662 375.4 377.2 1.8 915.75 TUDDH-662 436.3 436.9 0.6 935.01 TUDDH-662 451.0 451.6 0.6 500.54 TUDDH-662 452.2 452.8 0.6 526.43 TUDDH-662 482.8 483.7 0.9 863.92 TUDDH-662 488.2 489.1 0.9 903.17 TUDDH-662 511.6 512.2 0.6 596.12 TUDDH-662 519.7 522.7 3.0 790.04 TUDDH-662 530.5 530.8 0.3 985.48 TUDDH-662 538.3 538.6 0.3 649.77 TUDDH-662 545.8 546.4 0.6 673.49 TUDDH-662 551.8 553.6 1.8 527.77 TUDDH-662 556.6 557.5 0.9 502.75 TUDDH-662 558.4 559.0 0.6 666.97 TUDDH-662 559.9 560.8 0.9 516.45 TUDDH-662 568.6 569.5 0.9 785.03 TUDDH-662 576.7 577.0 0.3 628.37 TUDDH-662 578.2 580.0 1.8 507.65 TUDDH-662 582.1 582.7 0.6 546.80 TUDDH-662 585.7 589.3 3.6 508.90 TUDDH-662 606.7 607.0 0.3 534.72 TUDDH-662 607.3 607.6 0.3 623.77 TUDDH-662 618.1 618.7 0.6 667.99 TUDDH-662 625.0 625.3 0.3 574.81

Table 4. Composited results from Wailoaloa exploration drillhole TUDDH-687 (grade >500 ppm Cu)

Hole ID From To Interval (m) Cu (ppm) TUDDH-687 0.0 185.9 185.9 1414.63 TUDDH-687 197.3 210.8 13.5 1088.73 TUDDH-687 236.0 251.3 15.3 814.06 TUDDH-687 276.2 285.8 9.6 1065.79 TUDDH-687 374.8 376.0 1.2 577.26 TUDDH-687 377.8 525.2 147.4 1490.30 TUDDH-687 531.8 532.7 0.9 529.58 TUDDH-687 538.4 564.5 26.1 578.91 TUDDH-687 566.6 567.2 0.6 506.67 TUDDH-687 569.6 569.9 0.3 1004.56 TUDDH-687 579.8 581.6 1.8 539.24 TUDDH-687 605.3 622.7 17.4 556.68 TUDDH-687 632.3 632.9 0.6 703.30 TUDDH-687 634.1 639.2 5.1 506.38 TUDDH-687 640.1 640.4 0.3 721.15 TUDDH-687 642.5 643.4 0.9 515.92 TUDDH-687 658.1 682.4 24.3 1197.76 TUDDH-687 687.8 709.7 21.9 1252.12 TUDDH-687 723.8 785.9 62.1 1386.77 TUDDH-687 793.1 798.8 5.7 544.93 TUDDH-687 802.7 803.9 1.2 586.50 TUDDH-687 812.3 815.3 3.0 818.82 TUDDH-687 832.5 833.1 0.6 603.60 TUDDH-687 837.9 838.5 0.6 864.81 TUDDH-687 840.9 845.1 4.2 507.86 TUDDH-687 845.7 846.3 0.6 564.68 TUDDH-687 853.5 863.7 10.2 574.02 TUDDH-687 869.1 871.2 2.1 561.50 TUDDH-687 872.4 873.0 0.6 536.40 TUDDH-687 873.6 874.2 0.6 601.02 TUDDH-687 882.7 883.0 0.3 515.49 TUDDH-687 889.0 891.1 2.1 961.59 TUDDH-687 927.5 928.1 0.6 515.74 TUDDH-687 935.6 949.7 14.1 509.88 TUDDH-687 952.7 953.5 0.8 690.07

Table 5. Collar coordinates for Wailoaloa exploration drillholes reported in this release. Coordinates are in Fiji map grid.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth TUDDH-662 1877586 3921045 314 21.5 -57.4 632.8 TUDDH-669 1877609 3921212 326 25.4 -57.4 683.0 TUDDH-679 1877607 3921211 326 356.2 -69.5 573.1 TUDDH-687 1877615 3921192 326 159.1 -70.1 953.5

Table 6. Surface sample results in the Wailoaloa area, in descending order (grade >1000 ppm Cu)

Sample ID Easting Northing Elevation Cu (ppm) Au (ppm) TUS010518 1877671 3921172 335 7570 0.28 TUS010474 1877666 3921211 335 6540 0.30 TUS010475 1877666 3921210 336 6070 1.09 TUS010397 1877620 3921179 324 5750 0.18 TUS010183 1877629 3921106 318 5740 0.08 TUS010488 1877665 3921199 333 5280 0.11 TUS010520 1877670 3921172 335 5210 0.79 TUS010490 1877666 3921194 334 5130 0.09 TUS010207 1877624 3921121 320 4860 0.79 TUS010476 1877666 3921210 336 4810 0.92 TUS010477 1877666 3921210 336 4790 0.48 TUS010441 1877622 3921214 330 4320 0.14 TUS010519 1877670 3921172 335 4290 0.36 TUS010517 1877671 3921173 335 4270 0.24 TUS010439 1877623 3921214 330 4130 0.03 TUS010178 1877629 3921105 318 4090 0.13 TUS010498 1877666 3921188 335 4060 0.19 TUS010522 1877672 3921167 336 3970 0.27 TUS010516 1877670 3921175 336 3930 0.10 TUS010491 1877666 3921194 334 3870 0.07 TUS010497 1877666 3921189 335 3870 0.08 TUS010514 1877670 3921175 336 3740 0.10 TUS010483 1877664 3921204 334 3680 0.04 TUS010479 1877664 3921205 334 3630 0.15 TUS010185 1877628 3921107 318 3530 0.11 TUS010523 1877672 3921167 337 3490 0.23 TUS010208 1877624 3921120 320 3460 0.22 TUS010493 1877666 3921190 334 3400 0.11 TUS010521 1877673 3921168 336 3400 0.17 TUS010495 1877666 3921190 334 3290 0.30 TUS010513 1877670 3921175 336 3100 0.09 TUS010496 1877666 3921189 334 3080 0.12 TUS010494 1877666 3921190 334 3070 0.16 TUS010148 1877631 3921096 318 3070 0.05 TUS010478 1877665 3921206 334 3030 0.16 TUS010306 1877622 3921175 325 2990 0.22 TUS010440 1877623 3921214 330 2950 1.98 TUS010487 1877665 3921199 333 2950 0.07 TUS010158 1877631 3921105 319 2940 0.11 TUS010160 1877633 3921109 318 2910 0.62 TUS010511 1877669 3921181 335 2910 0.10 TUS010509 1877667 3921184 336 2910 0.46 TUS010489 1877665 3921199 334 2760 0.21 TUS010438 1877621 3921215 330 2740 0.01 TUS010209 1877624 3921120 320 2710 1.85 TUS010486 1877664 3921201 334 2710 0.22 TUS010408 1877617 3921191 326 2690 0.07 TUS010484 1877664 3921202 334 2680 0.53 TUS010181 1877629 3921105 318 2670 0.11 TUS010156 1877631 3921106 319 2630 0.12 TUS010436 1877621 3921214 329 2590 0.05 TUS010155 1877631 3921107 318 2550 0.54 TUS010510 1877669 3921181 335 2550 0.06 TUS010512 1877669 3921180 336 2550 0.31 TUS010151 1877631 3921096 319 2540 0.04 TUS010507 1877667 3921184 335 2520 1.78 TUS010184 1877629 3921106 318 2420 0.06 TUS010492 1877666 3921193 334 2400 0.07 TUS010437 1877621 3921214 330 2390 0.06 TUS010506 1877667 3921185 335 2350 0.65 TUS010482 1877664 3921204 334 2340 0.20 TUS010149 1877631 3921096 319 2320 0.07 TUS010505 1877667 3921185 335 2320 0.40 TUS010153 1877630 3921101 319 2310 0.04 TUS010305 1877622 3921176 325 2310 0.38 TUS010502 1877666 3921187 336 2270 0.22 TUS010167 1877631 3921110 317 2230 0.18 TUS010508 1877667 3921184 336 2200 0.20 TUS010481 1877664 3921205 334 2180 1.03 TUS010161 1877633 3921109 318 2180 0.49 TUS010182 1877629 3921105 318 2110 0.10 TUS010302 1877621 3921177 324 2100 0.03 TUS010152 1877630 3921101 318 2090 0.06 TUS010447 1877640 3921218 332 1980 0.06 TUS010159 1877632 3921109 318 1950 0.67 TUS010307 1877623 3921175 325 1950 0.04 TUS010442 1877638 3921218 331 1940 0.17 TUS010398 1877620 3921179 324 1900 0.04 TUS010206 1877624 3921122 320 1880 0.11 TUS010444 1877637 3921217 332 1860 0.19 TUS010147 1877634 3921083 316 1840 0.11 TUS010504 1877667 3921185 334 1820 1.30 TUS010418 1877616 3921198 327 1820 0.03 TUS010154 1877631 3921101 319 1810 0.08 TUS010164 1877631 3921109 317 1770 0.46 TUS010423 1877616 3921201 327 1730 0.03 TUS010399 1877618 3921190 325 1700 0.06 TUS010445 1877640 3921219 331 1690 0.41 TUS010485 1877664 3921202 334 1670 0.52 TUS010406 1877620 3921188 326 1620 0.04 TUS010412 1877617 3921193 326 1620 0.04 TUS010166 1877631 3921110 317 1600 0.27 TUS010417 1877616 3921198 326 1600 0.01 TUS010407 1877617 3921191 326 1580 0.06 TUS010304 1877622 3921176 324 1570 0.14 TUS010409 1877617 3921191 326 1560 0.23 TUS010163 1877634 3921110 319 1550 0.04 TUS010429 1877615 3921211 327 1520 0.09 TUS010466 1877660 3921221 335 1510 0.08 TUS010179 1877629 3921105 318 1490 0.08 TUS010414 1877616 3921199 326 1460 0.02 TUS010211 1877625 3921119 320 1440 0.05 TUS010404 1877619 3921188 326 1440 0.04 TUS010299 1877623 3921173 324 1430 0.12 TUS010172 1877631 3921112 317 1420 0.03 TUS010410 1877617 3921194 326 1390 0.06 TUS010420 1877616 3921198 327 1390 0.09 TUS010461 1877655 3921222 334 1370 0.31 TUS010425 1877616 3921200 327 1360 0.02 TUS010416 1877616 3921199 326 1350 0.03 TUS010421 1877615 3921202 326 1350 0.02 TUS010451 1877646 3921220 333 1350 0.02 TUS010526 1877680 3921160 337 1330 0.08 TUS010173 1877631 3921115 318 1290 0.03 TUS010402 1877619 3921189 326 1270 0.06 TUS010169 1877631 3921111 317 1250 0.02 TUS010177 1877630 3921116 318 1230 0.04 TUS010170 1877631 3921111 317 1220 0.03 TUS010503 1877665 3921187 336 1220 0.58 TUS010223 1877623 3921128 322 1220 <0.01 TUS010424 1877616 3921201 327 1220 0.05 TUS010427 1877615 3921208 327 1210 0.02 TUS010428 1877615 3921207 328 1200 0.01 TUS010176 1877630 3921116 318 1180 0.03 TUS010411 1877617 3921194 326 1160 0.10 TUS010419 1877616 3921198 327 1160 0.02 TUS010464 1877660 3921221 335 1160 0.06 TUS010413 1877615 3921199 326 1150 0.01 TUS010446 1877640 3921218 332 1140 0.54 TUS010473 1877661 3921221 333 1140 0.17 TUS010448 1877646 3921221 332 1110 0.03 TUS010431 1877615 3921210 327 1100 0.01 TUS010533 1877690 3921139 339 1100 0.02 TUS010433 1877615 3921210 328 1090 0.04 TUS010191 1877626 3921121 322 1070 0.15 TUS010443 1877637 3921217 331 1060 0.04 TUS010171 1877631 3921112 317 1050 0.02 TUS010298 1877623 3921173 324 1030 0.06 TUS010210 1877625 3921119 320 1020 0.26 TUS010462 1877659 3921221 334 1020 0.10 TUS010531 1877690 3921140 339 1010 0.01

