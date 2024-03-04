LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced Vladimir Makatsaria, Chief Executive Officer, will present in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida. The presentation will take place at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 12.

The discussion will be available to all interested parties who register to attend the webcast, which is accessible via www.livanova.com/events. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup to receive the webcast. A replay will be available on the LivaNova website within 24 hours after the live presentation for 90 days after the event.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 2,900 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the Company's goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding participation in upcoming events. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

