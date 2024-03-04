Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion Named to World's Most Ethical Companies List for Tenth Year

WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 04, 2024® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. This marks the Company's tenth appearance on the list.



"We're honored to once again be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere. This award reflects the deep commitment of our teams around the world who lead with integrity and prioritize ethics across our organization," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and CEO. "We are committed to maintaining a values-based culture that includes the highest standards of ethics and integrity and guides our everyday actions for all stakeholders."

"It's always inspiring to recognize the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's chief strategy officer and executive chair. "Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Ingredion for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business."

Ingredion is one of only nine honorees in the food, beverage and agriculture industry. In 2024, 136 honorees were recognized, spanning 20 countries and 44 industries.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity, & inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

About Ingredion

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies build strong cultures of ethics and integrity. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance.

