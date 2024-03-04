Ludium Lab

04-March-2024

stc Group and Ludium Lab partner to expand cloud gaming services in Saudi Arabia stc Group, a global leader in digital transformation and Ludium Lab, the top streaming and virtualization technology provider, today announced the launch of the Sora Stream cloud gaming solution in Saudi Arabia. Barcelona The multinational company has entrusted the Spanish company's technology to develop this service, including the most advanced cloud gaming features, expanding upon its high value-added product to offering. This project is centered around providing users with the ability to access a diverse collection of games across multiple devices via a flexible subscription model. The platform also offers seamless gameplay and optimal performance through the use of Ludium Lab's virtualization technology, which includes advanced compression techniques to support usage even in areas with limited internet connectivity. This collaboration demonstrates stc Group commitment to providing its users with innovative and high-value products that enhance their digital experiences. These efforts have resulted in a product that is user-friendly, highly efficient, and effective in meeting the evolving demands of stc's users. Sora Stream offers a wide catalogue for PC, mobile and other devices users, divided into different categories of sports, adventure or action, among others. In addition, it gives the possibility to play some of the most important AAA and exclusive games of the platform at 60 FPS and Full HD, presenting great gameplay in a big step towards the democratization of entertainment for anyone. The upcoming release of Sora Stream set to become available to millions of stc Group users in Saudi in the coming days, marks the initial stage of a partnership between both firms, signifying their commitment to Ludium Lab's cutting-edge technology and its future role in driving disruptive innovations and SAAS solutions in the territories operated by stc Group. The version of Sora Stream coming to Saudi Arabia will allow users to purchase major AAA directly from the platform to play in the cloud and exclusive features such as cross-platform gaming, multiplayer cooperative and parental control. "We appreciate stc Group's confidence in our technology and its future development, and we are very proud to offer our cloud gaming solution in Saudi Arabia", says Juan José Martín, CEO of Ludium Lab. "The latest updates to our platform offer potential stc Group users the possibility to enjoy cloud gaming, which is already a reality". Contact Details Carlos Fernández Villalta 691728089 carlos.fernandez@ludiumlab.com



