Montag, 04.03.2024
Diese Vervielfacher-Perlen gilt es jetzt im Depot zu haben…
ACCESSWIRE
04.03.2024 | 15:26
Grupo Clarín S.A.: Grupo Clarin S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA)(LSE:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Friday, March 8, 2024, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=vRLWAo1c

The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts
In Buenos Aires:

In London:

In New York:
Grupo Clarín S.A.

Jasford IR

Fig Corporate Communications
Samantha Olivieri

Alex Money

Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +54 11 4309 7104

Tel: +44 20 3289 5300

Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: investors@grupoclarin.com

E-mail: alex@jasford.com

Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
