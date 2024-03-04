Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, ChargePanel TO 1 (108/24)

At the request of ChargePanel AB, ChargePanel AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from March 5, 2024 Security name: ChargePanel AB TO 1 ----------------------------------- Short name: CHARGE TO 1 ----------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021487097 ----------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 325873 ----------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 % of VWAP of the company's share between August 19, 2024 to August 30,2024 Maximum issue price 3,23 SEK per share and minimum issue price quota value per share. 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in ChargePanel AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 2024-09-02 - 2024-09-13 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2024-09-11 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission AB on 08-684 211 10. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280.