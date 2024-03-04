Anzeige
Montag, 04.03.2024
WKN: A3C815 | ISIN: SE0017083835 | Ticker-Symbol: Q6F
Frankfurt
04.03.24
15:29 Uhr
0,138 Euro
-0,003
-1,85 %
04.03.2024 | 15:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, ChargePanel TO 1 (108/24)

At the request of ChargePanel AB, ChargePanel AB equity rights will be traded
on First North as from March 5, 2024 

Security name: ChargePanel AB TO 1
-----------------------------------
Short name:   CHARGE TO 1    
-----------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021487097    
-----------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  325873       
-----------------------------------

Terms: Issue price, 70 % of VWAP of the company's share between August 19, 2024
     to August 30,2024 Maximum issue price 3,23 SEK per share and minimum  
     issue price quota value per share. 1 option rights gives the right to 
     subscribe for 1 new share in ChargePanel AB              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 2024-09-02 - 2024-09-13                         
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  2024-09-11                               
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission AB on 08-684 211 10. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280.
