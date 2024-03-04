Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2024 | 15:06
Fenix Outdoor International AG: Fenix Outdoor acquires 30% of Arctic Fox s.r.o.

Fenix Outdoor has acquired 30% of its local Fjällräven Brand retail partner, Arctic Fox s.r.o. Artic Fox runs six Fjällräven Stores and online business in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Fenix Outdoor has an option to increase its ownership over time.

Arctic Fox has been a long-time strategic partner in the two countries. We have had strong collaborations with Lukas Liska, who will remain the majority owner Arctic Fox s.r.o.

"Lukas Liska and his team in Czech & Slovakia has done a fantastic job building the Fjällräven brand in the two countries over the years, in close collaboration with our local team from Fenix Outdoor Czech/Slovakia led by country manager Robert Klucka. At Fenix we see this acquisition as a natural extension of our overall direct-to-consumer strategy of building a stronger owned-and-operated brand retail presence in Europe. We are looking forward to continuing our work with Lukas and navigate the future steps in the part of Europe." Says Alex Koska, President at Fenix Outdoor

The transaction is not expected to have any significant financial effect in Fenix Outdoor's consolidated accounts.

For further information, contact President Alexander Koska, +49 177 878 4970


