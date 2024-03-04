Anzeige
Montag, 04.03.2024
PR Newswire
04.03.2024 | 14:00
Invesco Ltd.: Invesco Announces the Passing of Chief Administrative Officer Mark F. Giuliano

ATLANTA, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today acknowledged with deep sadness the sudden passing of Mark F. Giuliano, Chief Administrative Officer, on March 2, 2024. Mr. Giuliano, 62, was a Senior Managing Director and member of the firm's Executive Leadership Team.

Statement from Andrew Schlossberg, Chief Executive Officer:

"Mark was a dear friend and colleague, and an invaluable member of our Executive Leadership Team. His contributions to Invesco's business over his eight years with the firm have been immeasurable, but his ability to connect with and care for our people is what we will miss most. The entire Invesco community mourns his passing, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family. We will all miss him terribly."

Joining Invesco in 2015, Mr. Giuliano led security, technology, services and operations around the firm and globe. Prior to joining the firm, he had a distinguished 28-year career with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), serving in several leadership roles before retiring as deputy director and chief operating officer. Mr. Giuliano earned a bachelor's degree in business economics from the College of Wooster.

Colleagues remember Mr. Giuliano as an exceptional leader and person. He led selflessly and was the consummate teammate. His hallmark was 'One team, One fight,' and that spirit rallied thousands of our employees through significant transformations in the business.

Mr. Giuliano was a proud and valued member of the Georgia community and was a board member of the Atlanta Police Foundation.

About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.59 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of January 31, 2024. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Media Relations Contact: Andrea Raphael 212-323-4202

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

© 2024 PR Newswire
