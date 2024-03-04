CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veradigm Inc. (OTCMKTS: MDRX) (the "Company"), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology products and solutions, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of ScienceIO, a leading AI platform and foundation model provider for the healthcare ecosystem.

"This is an exciting day as we announce that we officially closed the ScienceIO transaction," said Dr. Yin Ho, Veradigm's Interim CEO and a member of the Company's Board. "By combining ScienceIO's healthcare-specific large language model (LLM) with our rich dataset, we expect to be able to accelerate the speed at which we can deliver insights from unstructured data across the healthcare ecosystem to our customers. We strongly believe this will further elevate the value delivered by the Veradigm Network."

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions for the healthcare provider, payer, and biopharma markets. For more information about how Veradigm is fulfilling its mission of Transforming Health, Insightfully, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About ScienceIO

ScienceIO is the leading language model company for healthcare. The ScienceIO platform empowers professionals and organizations with secure, responsible AI to streamline workflows, improve decision-making and enhance patient outcomes. ScienceIO's language models are purpose-built to transform complex medical text into usable data and actionable insights. With ScienceIO, the future of healthcare is smarter, faster and more connected.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statement Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits from the ScienceIO acquisition and the Company's strategic priorities and growth opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management with respect to future events, only speak as of the date that they are made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "future," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "will," "would," "could," "continue," "can," "may," "look forward," "aim," "hopes," and similar terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words or expressions. Actual results could differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, include, among others: unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed acquisition; the diversion of management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations due to the proposed acquisition; changes in the financial condition of the markets that the Company and ScienceIO serve; risks associated with ScienceIO's product and service offerings or its results of operations; the challenges, risks and costs involved with integrating the operations of Science IO with the Company's operations; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition; and other factors contained in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC from time to time, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Report on Form 8-K filed on January 10, 2024. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements, or other changes over time, except as required by law.

