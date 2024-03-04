Stevens Transport Receives Kraft Heinz Dedicated Transportation Carrier of the Year Award

Stevens Transport was honored again with a major transportation award.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Stevens Transport, a leading transportation and logistics company based in Dallas, Texas, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Kraft Heinz Dedicated Carrier of the Year Award. With a network of operations spanning North America, including truckload, expedited, specialized, regional, dedicated, intermodal, and 3PL services, this is their latest national accolade.





2023 Kraft Heinz Dedicated Carrier of the Year Award

Stevens Transport was honored again by Kraft Heinz.





Kraft Heinz, one of the five largest food manufacturers in the world, again recognized their largest dedicated carrier for their outstanding service. Delivering more than 25,000 loads annually, Stevens Transport focuses on safety, on-time delivery, reliability, and professionalism in temperature-controlled transportation. This most recent award recognizes Stevens Transport's commitment to delivering at the highest level.

"We are honored to receive the Kraft Heinz Dedicated Carrier of the Year Award," said Todd S. Aaron, Vice Chairman, of Stevens Transport. "This acknowledgment underscores the unwavering commitment of our exceptional team members, who consistently deliver at a high rate of execution across all facets of our operations. I commenced our Kraft partnership circa 1994. We are humbled to be recognized for this distinguished recognition."

"Receiving this award is a true honor, and it shows our commitment to excellence in every mile we drive. For Kraft Heinz, our dedicated division is proud to provide innovative, customized transportation solutions. This recognition is a testament to the professionalism and hard work of every member of the team," said Robert Solimani, Vice President of Stevens Transport.

During the past 30 years, Stevens has been recognized and honored with numerous Kraft Heinz awards, including the Kraft Transportation Excellence Award, Heinz North America Frozen Carrier of the Year Award, Kraft Transportation Partnership Award, and Kraft Calvary Award.

About Stevens Transport

Stevens Transport is a premier transportation and logistics company based in Dallas, Texas. With over 40 years of experience, the company has earned a reputation for delivering innovative, reliable, and personalized solutions to its clients in the transportation industry. Stevens Transport specializes in temperature-controlled commodities offering a comprehensive range of services that include truckload, intermodal, dedicated, 3PL, and logistics solutions. To learn more about Stevens, visit www.stevenstransport.com or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/StevensTransport and Twitter at https://twitter.com/Drive4Stevens.



