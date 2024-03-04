Saint James School of Medicine Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Medical Education

SJSM joins an exclusive group of schools in the Caribbean that have reached this milestone and continuously demonstrated the quality of medical education.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM), a leading Caribbean medical school, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of commitment to providing quality and affordable medical education. Since its inception, Saint James School of Medicine has remained dedicated to training the next generation of healthcare professionals, ensuring they receive exceptional instruction and hands-on experience to excel in their medical careers.

Founded in 1999, Saint James School of Medicine has steadily grown into a leading institution renowned for its innovative curriculum, experienced faculty, and state-of-the-art resources. Over the past 25 years, the school has maintained its mission to make medical education accessible to aspiring physicians worldwide, regardless of their backgrounds or financial constraints.

Mr. Kaushik Guha, Executive Vice President of SJSM, commented, "As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we reflect on the incredible journey that has brought us to this milestone. Our commitment to providing affordable medical education has remained unwavering, empowering countless students to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors. We are proud of the impact SJSM has had on the healthcare landscape. With over 700 of our graduates practicing medicine across the United States and Canada, we are committed to continuing the legacy of quality and affordability."

Saint James School of Medicine offers a rigorous curriculum that combines classroom learning with hands-on clinical experience, preparing students to meet the challenges of modern medicine. With campuses located in St. Vincent and Anguilla, SJSM provides a supportive learning environment conducive to student success.

"The future of our school is bright. Our goal is to become one of the leading Caribbean medical schools, and we plan to do that by providing students with the best facilities and technology available. With the new campus being built in St. Vincent and the introduction of more technology in the classroom, we aim to become a fully student-centric institution ", said Mr. Guha.

As Saint James School of Medicine celebrates its 25th anniversary, the school reaffirms its dedication to shaping the future of healthcare by educating compassionate, skilled, and competent physicians.

About Saint James School of Medicine

Saint James School of Medicine is an international medical school with two campuses on the Caribbean islands of Anguilla and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Our students study Basic Sciences at one of our Caribbean campuses and then study Clinical Sciences through a clinical rotation program at affiliated hospitals in the US.

Saint James School of Medicine was founded in 1999 by a consortium of medical educators and physicians from universities and colleges in the United States and Europe. Hundreds of students have graduated from Saint James since the school was founded. We have a current enrollment of around 1,000 students.

