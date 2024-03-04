Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Diese Vervielfacher-Perlen gilt es jetzt im Depot zu haben…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2LQVJ | ISIN: VGG154091083 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CD1
Frankfurt
04.03.24
08:09 Uhr
0,012 Euro
+0,001
+9,52 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRADDA HEAD LITHIUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRADDA HEAD LITHIUM LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
04.03.2024 | 17:26
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bradda Head Lithium Limited Announces Holding(s) in Company

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Bradda Head Lithium Limited

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Toronto, Canada

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

Li Equities Investments LP and Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Toronto, Canada

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

28/02/2024

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

04/03/2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

8.64%

8.64%

33,739,569

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

10.17%

10.17%

39,739,569

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

VGG154091083

33,739,569

8.64%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

33,739,569

8.64%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or cash

Settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP

5.12%

5.12%

Li Equities Investments LP

3.52%

3.52%

Waratah Advisors GP I Limited

0%

N/A

0%

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

0%

N/A

0%

2401261 Ontario Inc.

0%

N/A

0%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional information

Waratah Advisors GP I Limited is the general partner of Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP and has delegated investment management to Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. ("Waratah"), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of 2401261 Ontario Inc.

Holdings in items 7 and 8 of this document are consolidated for both Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP. Please refer to item 9 for a breakdown of holdings by entity.

As of February 28, 2024, Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP own 19,982,052 and 13,757,517 shares, respectively, representing a total percentage ownership of 8.64% assuming 390,609,400 issued and outstanding shares.

This notification is being made pursuant to Regulation 25.3 of the issuer's articles of association and pursuant to DTR5.

Place of completion

Toronto, Canada

Date of completion

March 4, 2024

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Bradda Head Lithium Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.