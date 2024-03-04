Easing Access to Web3: Tucows, Hiro and Trust Machines Launch Orange Domains

Partnership to Allow Seamless and Expanded Use Cases of Bitcoin and Web3 Digital Identity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / Trust Machines, the company building the largest ecosystem of Bitcoin applications, along with its partners Tucows and Hiro Systems have launched a new entity, Orange Domains, to seamlessly bridge Web3 with the traditional internet experience of everyday users. Orange Domains will expand the functionality of the Bitcoin Name System (BNS) through decentralized apps, as well as develop new top-level domain (TLD) services to better connect the traditional Domain Names System (DNS) with Web3 digital identities.





The internet, powered by DNS, currently has no direct connectivity to modern blockchains like Bitcoin and its Web3 applications, forcing users to install special software and navigate multi-step processes for simple access. Orange Domains is changing this by linking the traditional internet and Web3 through connecting DNS directly to BNS - all powered by Bitcoin layers. The Web3 domain will function as a digital identity and act like an NFT, providing the keys to an equivalent domain for everyday internet users. This will enable anyone to build a website, send an email, secure finances, art, contracts, and more, from one single-domain solution on the blockchain.

Tucows will provide its knowledge in DNS and web registry while offering strategic guidance to Orange Domains. As the leading developer tooling company for Bitcoin layers, Hiro will provide domain expertise on building Bitcoin smart contracts, digital assets, and decentralized applications. Trust Machines will leverage its deep knowledge of the Bitcoin ecosystem to lead the development and go-to-market strategies for Orange Domains.

"Orange Domains is going to set a critical industry standard for how domain names, identity and Web3 coincide," noted Dave Woroch, CEO, Tucows Domains. "As a pioneer in the domains industry with 30 years of experience, Tucows is particularly well positioned to support this venture. We bring the DNS infrastructure, vital distribution channels and critical industry expertise that will help Orange Domains bridge Web3 with the traditional internet experience of everyday users. Together, this team is positioned to trailblaze the next chapter in web evolution."

"You can't ask for better endorsements in the innovations around the Bitcoin ecosystem than from a trusted company like Tucows," said Muneeb Ali, CEO and co-founder of Trust Machines. "Seeing well-established leaders in their field and pioneers in their own right joining the effort to build Web3 on Bitcoin is a net positive."

Orange Domains joins a growing movement of Web3 Bitcoin applications designed to expand and grow the original blockchain network's utility. The BNS namespace is built on Bitcoin leveraging Stacks, the leading Bitcoin L2, smart contracts, and currently allows anyone to purchase a .btc Web3 identity, with registrations finalized on the Bitcoin blockchain.

"Hiro's origins lie in the vision of a unified, user-owned identity," said Alex Miller, CEO of Hiro Systems. "I'm excited about how Orange Domains is taking the next step forward, bridging the sovereignty and power of an identity owned on Bitcoin with the universality of traditional domains."

"Up until recently, the crypto industry has confused the narrative around Web3 digital identity services, which has hindered progress and expansion to new audiences," said Don Ruiz, General Manager for Orange Domains, who formerly helped launch .blog for Automattic Inc. in 2016. "BNS has risen within the crypto community, with over 312,000 digital identities registered organically, as of the time of publishing. Orange Domains will be a major player in expanding the new economy of Bitcoin applications and add even more value to the Bitcoin and Web3 ecosystem."

To explore the endless possibilities of Web3 technology and be part of a community that is shaping the future of decentralized innovation, visit orangedomains.com.

