Corsicana, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2024) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (TSXV: MEEC) (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental " or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced today that a federal jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware has awarded a $57 million patent infringement verdict in favor of the Company against the remaining group of defendants in the Company's patent infringement lawsuit which commenced in 2019 with patent attorneys, Caldwell Cassady Curry LLP.

The Company stated that the jury awarded separate amounts totaling $57 million against a group of affiliated defendants that included multiple limited liability companies with refined coal industry operations, including CERT Operations II LLC, CERT Operations IV LLC, CERT Operations V LLC, and CERT Operations RCB LLC. The jury determined that these defendants infringed the Company's patented technologies for mercury emissions and were liable for willful infringement, along with inducing and contributory infringement.

The Company had previously announced in November 2023 that it had entered into a settlement with two other groups of defendants, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and DTE Energy Resources LLC, and various of their respective affiliated entities, leaving the CERT defendants as the remaining parties to the litigation.

"We are thrilled to see the jury recognize the value of our intellectual property with this unanimous jury verdict, which is a clear vindication of the strength of our patented technologies," said Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME2C Environmental. "This verdict is an important outcome in protecting our market position in mercury emissions at coal-fired power plants against infringing entities and falls on the heels of the previous settlement reached with the Arthur J. Gallagher and DTE Energy group of defendants in November 2023."

About ME2C® Environmental

ME2C Environmental is a leading environmental technologies company developing and delivering patented and proprietary solutions to the global power industry. ME2C's leading-edge mercury emissions technologies and services have been shown to achieve emissions removal at a significantly lower cost and with less operational impact than currently used methods, while maintaining and/or increasing power plant output and preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. ME2C Environmental is a trade name of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. For more information, please visit http://www.me2cenvironmental.com/.

